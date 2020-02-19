SINGAPORE, Feb 19, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, a leading cybersecurity event in the Asia Pacific market, today announced the event's rebranding in conjunction with its 5th edition happening this 14-15 October at Marina Bay Sands.This initiative solidifies their position in the cybersecurity event industry by encompassing the larger scope of what cybersecurity entails in the digital transformation journey.Event Manager, Dominic Pinfold commented, "Cyber Security World is a response to our delegates' feedback in 2019, as their interests and needs go beyond just cloud security. With organisations of all sizes digitally transforming in 2020, the threat that underpins the integrity of this journey is cybersecurity.""Cyber Security World will be providing the tools for IT and IT Security professionals to carry out their critical mission. I am excited about the new features we have planned, and the additional value we can bring our delegates and sponsors as they attend the region's largest and most comprehensive technology event series."The event will be co-located with 6 other shows - Cloud Expo Asia, Big Data & AI World, Smart IoT Singapore, Data Centre World, eCommerce Expo Asia and Technology for Marketing Asia. The rebranding initiative will piece the different co-located shows together as a comprehensive technology event series.Aloysius Cheang, Board Director and Executive Vice President for Asia Pacific of Centre for Strategic Cyberspace + International Studies (CSCIS) remarked, "We've partnered with Cloud & Cyber Security Expo for many years now, and they are constantly evolving to keep up with the transforming cybersecurity landscape.""With this rebranding initiative, we're excited to see how Cyber Security World will move beyond cloud security and bring more value to delegates this year. The CloserStill team has a successful technology event series and we will continue to be supportive to help deliver the best cybersecurity event in the Asia Pacific."Cyber Security World Asia's sponsors and partners have played an essential role to its yearly success in the cybersecurity event landscape. Now they have a new mission - to work together to cater to a wider cybersecurity-focused audience.About Cyber Security World AsiaCyber Security World Asia is the industry-leading event in the world of digital protection. With its 5th edition happening this 14-15 October, Cyber Security World offers a unique platform for IT Security professionals responsible for cybersecurity to interact with leading suppliers and pioneers.Maximise your brand exposure by sponsoring this industry-leading event. Learn more at www.cybersecurityworldasia.comAbout CloserStill MediaCloserStill Media specialises in international professional events chiefly in the technology markets, across five global territories. Its portfolio includes some of the UK's fastest-growing and award-winning events including Cloud Expo Europe and Data Centre World. Having delivered unparalleled quality and relevant audiences for all its exhibitions, CloserStill has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator with its teams and international events winning multiple awards in Europe and Asia including Best Marketing Manager - four times in succession - Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, and Rising Star - two years in succession - among others.For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.comSource: CloserStill MediaCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.