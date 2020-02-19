AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD (PR1P.DE) AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2020 / 06:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD DEALING DATE: 17/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.633049 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9297850 CODE: PR1P.DE ISIN: LLU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1P.DE Sequence No.: 47534 EQS News ID: 978459 End of Announcement EQS News Service

