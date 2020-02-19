New Clarivate Analytics Report Reveals Emergence of Market Disrupters is Fragmenting Global Patent Landscape, Diluting Leading Innovators' Invention Market Share

Innovation becoming more knowledge-intense and collaborative while the average number of inventors per patent record(1) rises according to latest Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators report

The annual report, which can be downloaded here, identifies the world's most innovative organizations. These businesses have successfully developed valuable patented inventions that also have strong commercialization potential based on market reach and impact on other downstream inventions.

For the first time, in 2020, the report's analysis extends beyond the Top 100 to reveal three key trends:

Top 1,000's shrinking invention market share : Six years ago, over a quarter (27%) of all inventions in Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) came from the top 1,000 entities. Today, this has decreased to 18%. More and more patents are being incubated in smaller companies or even individual entrepreneurs and inventors. Large companies must learn to collaborate better and explore non-traditional partnerships or risk falling behind.

: Six years ago, over a quarter (27%) of all inventions in Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) came from the top 1,000 entities. Today, this has decreased to 18%. More and more patents are being incubated in smaller companies or even individual entrepreneurs and inventors. Large companies must learn to collaborate better and explore non-traditional partnerships or risk falling behind. The need for collaboration : Innovation is becoming more knowledge intensive, and as technologies converge, base science, and engineering disciplines are more often combined, thereby requiring multiple layers of expertise. This is evident in the increase in the average number of listed inventors per DWPI patent record from 2.84 (in 2014) to 2.99 (in 2019).

: Innovation is becoming more knowledge intensive, and as technologies converge, base science, and engineering disciplines are more often combined, thereby requiring multiple layers of expertise. This is evident in the increase in the average number of listed inventors per DWPI patent record from 2.84 (in 2014) to 2.99 (in 2019). Compression at the top: The threshold score for inclusion in the Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators has increased by over one-fifth (22% over a six-year period). The six new entrants to the Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators this year -Fujikura, HTC, Immersion, Microchip, Schneider Electric, and Tencent - have successfully navigated today's competitive innovation landscape, and on average risen 250 places in the rankings since 2015.

"Today's modern inventions, from phones and electric vehicles to medical devices, all require deeper and broader expertise, and for previously unrelated disciplines to work together," said Ed White, Head of Analytics, IP Group, Clarivate Analytics. "Large organizations that have traditionally dominated the innovation process must explore and embrace new ways of collaborating if they are to continue to thrive in a more complex and more fragmented ecosystem."

"Congratulations to the Top 100 Global Innovators, an excellent mix of organizations including many with extended legacies of driving innovation as well as those that have more recently pushed themselves to the forefront of today's dynamic marketplace," said Jeff Roy, President, IP Group at Clarivate Analytics. "Together, they have built a culture of creating value based on ingenuity. And they have laid the bedrock for future innovation through the establishment and protection of their intellectual property.

Industry sector and regional snapshot

The Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2020 come from three continents and 14 countries/regions. The United States reclaimed the top spot with 39 organizations, followed by Japan with 32. Together, these two countries contributed almost three-quarters of this year's Top 100 Global Innovators.

For industry sector representation, the Hardware & Electronics industries lead with 38 organizations, 3 more than last year, followed by Manufacturing & Medical with 16, and Telecoms and Software with 8 each.

Methodology

Now in its ninth year, Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators utilizes editorially enhanced, authoritative and accurate patent data from Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) and Derwent Patent Citations Index (DPCI) to track innovation based on four indicators:

Volume: The organization must have had at least 100 granted inventions (and more than 500 filed in total) in the past five years. Influence: The level of downstream impact by being highly cited externally by other organizations, and measured via the Derwent Patent Citations Index over the last five years, excluding citations from themselves. Success: A high ratio of success in obtaining patent grants. Globalization: The level of investment of a patent applicant in their invention, as tracked via the process of pursuing protection in all four of the key market patent offices of China , Europe , Japan , and the United States .

Additional findings and the full list of the Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2020 can be found here: https://clarivate.com/derwent/top100innovators/

1 Based on patents added to Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI), of the annual Global Top 100 Innovators

2 Top 1,000 entities as ranked each year for the Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators program

