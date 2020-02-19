Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555750 ISIN: DE0005557508 Ticker-Symbol: DTE 
Xetra
18.02.20
17:35 Uhr
15,890 Euro
+0,212
+1,35 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,188
16,196
09:11
16,186
16,194
09:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15,890+1,35 %