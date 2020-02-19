

BONN (dpa-AFX) - German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported that its net profit for the fourth-quarter was 654 million euros, compared to a loss of 431 million euros in the same quarter last year.



Adjusted net profit was 1.02 billion euros, up 27.6 percent from 796 million euros in the previous year.



Adjusted EBITDA AL for the fourth-quarter rose 8.2 percent to 6.03 billion euros from 5.57 billion euros last year.



Net revenue for the quarter grew 5.4 percent to 21.36 billion euros from 20.26 billion euros in the prior year.



For the 2020 financial year, Deutsche Telekom expects another increase in revenue. It expects adjusted EBITDA AL to grow to about 25.5 billion euros, of which around 13.9 billion euros will come from business outside of the United States.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de