M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Annual Financial Report

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Annual Financial Report for the period from incorporation on 17 July 2018 to 31 December 2019 The full Annual Report and Accounts will shortly be available via the Company's website at www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust or by contacting the Company Secretary on telephone number 020 7954 9529. The Directors present the results of the Company for the period from incorporation on 17 July 2018 to 31 December 2019. Financial highlights Key data as at 31 December 2019 Net assets (GBP'000) GBP132,232 Net asset value (NAV) per Ordinary Share 101.72p Mid-market price per Ordinary Share 106.00p Premium to NAV [a] 4.21% Ongoing charges figure [a] [b] 0.93% Return per Ordinary Share period [b] ended 31 December 2019 Capital return 2.7p Revenue return 2.6p NAV total return [a] 5.6% Mid-market price total return [a] 8.2% First interim dividend 2.09p Second interim dividend 1.65p Total dividends declared 3.74p a) Alternative Performance Measure. Please see full Annual Report and Accounts for further information. b) From the date of Initial Public Offering (IPO) 14 November 2018. Chairman's Statement I am pleased to present the first annual report for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company"). The Company, which was incorporated on 17 July 2018, raised GBP100,000,000 pursuant to its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and its Ordinary Shares commenced trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 14 November 2018. An additional 25,000,000 Ordinary Shares were placed on 31 January 2019, followed by further tap issues totalling 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares in May and June 2019. Investment strategy The Company aims to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility by investing in a diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments of which at least 70% is investment grade. The Company intends, over time, to be invested mainly in private debt instruments, which are those instruments not traded on a stock exchange and are typically issued to small groups of institutional investors. This part of the portfolio may include debt instruments which are nominally quoted but are generally illiquid. Most of these will be floating rate instruments, purchased at inception and with the intention to be held to maturity, or until prepaid by issuers; shareholders can expect their returns from these instruments to come primarily from the interest paid by the issuers. Our investment manager's size, experience and reputation mean that it sees a high percentage of the available market but it only invests in those instruments which it believes are attractively priced: this takes time and is subject to market conditions. The remainder of the Company's portfolio is invested in cash, cash equivalents and quoted debt instruments, which are more readily available and which can generally be sold at market prices when suitable opportunities arise. These instruments may also be traded to take advantage of market conditions. Shareholders can expect their returns from this part of the portfolio to come from a combination of interest income and capital movements. This annual report provides you with an array of information on your investments. Your Board believes that it is not acceptable to invest without reference to broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. With this in mind, please do look at the disclosures on our investment manager's approach to ESG which appear below. Share issuance and premium management Your Directors believe that it is in the interests of shareholders for the Company to increase its assets under management over time as this should reduce its ongoing charges figure and provide greater market liquidity and diversification for holders. The Company can do this by issuing additional Ordinary Shares or a new class of C Shares. In each case, new shares will only be issued when our investment manager has assured your Board of its confidence that suitable investments can be made in a timely fashion using the proceeds of such share issuance. The issue of new shares can also serve to manage the premium to NAV per Ordinary Share at which the Company's shares trade by meeting excess demand from investors that cannot be met by supply in the market. Ordinary Shares will only be issued at a price which enhances the NAV of the existing Ordinary Shares after all expenses. On 31 January 2019, the Company announced that it had placed 25,000,000 additional Ordinary Shares in response to strong demand from the market, at an issue price of 101p per Ordinary Share: this represented a premium to NAV as at that date of 2.33%. The placing did not materially impact the investment programme, which was still in its infancy. By May 2019, the Ordinary Share price premium to NAV was again at levels which your Directors considered high in light of the status of the investment programme. Further issues of Ordinary Shares were undertaken in May and June 2019 to satisfy market demand and to seek to manage the premium. An additional 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares were issued at a premium to the NAV of not less than 2%, thereby enhancing the NAV per Ordinary Share. Our investment manager considered the aggregate proceeds raised through these share issues manageable in executing the overall deployment programme of the Company. Since mid-June 2019, the share issuance programme has been paused until such time as our investment manager perceives there to be better value to be found in adding to the portfolio. The Company's Ordinary Share price traded at an average premium to NAV of 4.64% during the period from IPO to 31 December 2019. On 31 December 2019, the Ordinary Share price was 106p, representing a 4.21% premium to NAV as at that date. Investment performance The opening NAV per Ordinary Share, being the gross proceeds of the IPO less the IPO expenses, was 98.38p. The opening NAV on 1 January 2019 was 97.94p per Ordinary Share and the NAV on 31 December 2019 was 101.72p per Ordinary Share: taken with the interim dividend of 2.09p announced on 18 July 2019, these show NAV total returns of 5.6% since the Company's launch and 6.0% for calendar year 2019. The start of 2019 presented good investment opportunities in public markets as the Company's investment programme commenced. Our investment manager was able to take advantage of investment grade corporate bonds performing strongly in the first quarter of 2019, with credit spreads tightening. High yield markets also made significant gains. The improving market continued into the second quarter, which put downward pressure on yields generally, amid falling expectations for global economic growth. With investors maintaining confidence in the major central banks to take action to prevent a slowdown, credit spreads remained tight as investors chased yield. In contrast, private market opportunities were scarcer than anticipated in the first half of 2019. During the second half of 2019, bond yields fell to new lows, credit spreads tightened further and unusual yield curves developed in an environment of high levels of political uncertainty. Throughout the year, the flow of attractive opportunities to invest in private debt instruments was disappointing. We ended 2019 with only 16.6% of the portfolio in direct investments in this segment although these were supplemented by our holding in the M&G European Loan Fund, thereby giving us a total of 27.41% in higher yielding assets. Fortunately, the portfolio enjoyed significant capital gains over the period as a result of the market's yield compression. This more than made up for the lack of income in the short term and resulted in your Company's strong total return performance. Dividends Your Company announced a second dividend for 2019 of 1.65p, payable on 28 February 2020. This payment, in combination with the Company's first dividend of 2.09p per Ordinary Share (paid on 23 August 2019 for the period from its IPO on 14 November 2018 to 30 June 2019), is equivalent to the annualised rate of LIBOR plus 2.5% which was initially targeted: the total return for 2019, as detailed above, was comfortably in excess of this. Your Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to that part of the second dividend which was covered by the Company's interest income, net of expenses. Accordingly, the Company has designated 1.33p per Ordinary Share as an interest distribution and 0.32p per Ordinary Share as a dividend. The Company made use of reserves derived from capital gains to support the dividend, reflecting the investment performance of the Company's portfolio, where capital growth was stronger than anticipated, but yields lower. The Company's NAV per Ordinary Share as at 31 December 2019, adjusted for the

payment of the second dividend, was 100.07p, an increase of 1.7% from its opening NAV of 98.38p per Ordinary Share as at IPO. The Company uses the average daily three-month LIBOR as its reference for the purposes of its targeted dividend rate. Outlook Your Company has performed well since its IPO with over half of its total return coming from capital gains. These gains were principally a consequence of the tightening of the overall credit markets; unfortunately, the other effect of this is that cash income yields have reduced. This, taken with the smaller than expected number of attractive private debt opportunities, means that the annual dividend target of LIBOR plus 4% currently looks difficult to achieve in the near term. Your Board believes that it should pay dividends from income and prior capital gains. We propose to start the quarterly dividends for 2020 at the increased annual dividend rate of LIBOR plus 2.75%, calculated by reference to the opening NAV as at 1 January 2020, adjusted for the payment of the second dividend in respect of last year; we will plan to increase this as the Company's exposure to higher yielding private assets grows. Our investment manager continues to believe that a total return, and thus ultimately a dividend yield, of LIBOR plus 4% is achievable over the longer term, based on its long experience of credit markets through the cycle. Our investment manager's annual management fee is being kept at the current level of 50bps per annum of your Company's net asset value for the time being instead of the originally agreed increase to 70bps. Your Directors are extremely supportive of our investment manager's conservative approach; it is not chasing yield at the expense of making the right investments. We have a strong portfolio and our investment manager remains confident that it will find attractive opportunities to increase yield while retaining a cautious and steady approach. Annual General Meeting Our annual general meeting will be held on Monday 30 March 2020 at 1.30pm at 10 Fenchurch Avenue, London EC3M 5AG. This will include a presentation from our investment manager on the performance of the Company and its future prospects. I very much hope that you will be able to join us. David Simpson Chairman 18 February 2020 Investment manager's report We are pleased to provide commentary on the factors that have impacted our investment approach since IPO, the challenges that we as investors have navigated and, above all, the performance and shape of the portfolio as we have sought to build it in accordance with the mandate agreed at IPO. The Company was launched on 14 November 2018 amid volatile market conditions with asset price movements heavily influenced by geopolitical events and macroeconomic uncertainty. This uncertainty continued throughout 2019, resulting in periods of increased risk aversion and market turbulence. We are delighted to be reporting strong performance against our key performance indicators. Full details are provided below. However, highlights include: · delivering dividend payments per Ordinary Share of 3.74p (of which 2.09p per Ordinary Share was paid in August 2019 and 1.65p per Ordinary Share paid in February 2020); · an annualised dividend yield since IPO of 3.13%; and · mid-market price total return of 8.2%; and · net asset value total return of 5.6%. On an annualised basis, this total return is comfortably in excess of the initial target of LIBOR plus 2.5% per annum. As market conditions have changed throughout the period, our bottom-up, investment-by-investment approach has enabled us to respond accordingly. With a team of more than 100 credit analysts covering both the public and private markets, we are well placed to review opportunities as and when they arise. Leveraging this resource, our fund managers have continued to seek the right investment opportunities to build the portfolio steadily, with a view to delivering sustainable returns. Deployment of funds and year-end portfolio positioning Deployment of the cash raised at IPO and subsequent fundraisings in February, May and June 2019 was efficient. Many of the initial investments were intended to be a stepping stone until the right opportunities arose. Good examples of this were the asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions made at the end of 2018. These comprised mostly AAA and some AA rated mortgage-backed floating rate bonds and were ideal interim investments, being very low risk and easily tradeable. During the first half of 2019, the performance of global markets recovered from the disappointing end to 2018. A general slowdown in economic growth and muted inflation led to dovish commentary by many central banks, suggesting that interest rates would remain on hold for the time being. This, combined with better-than-expected earnings for many companies in the final quarter of 2018, drove market sentiment. Given this backdrop, it proved challenging to meaningfully increase the yield of the portfolio. However, the Company had some success in finding illiquid assets that lagged the rally in credit markets. The availability of private debt opportunities was more constrained than anticipated. Fixed income markets were generally stronger in the third quarter, underpinned by supportive central bank policies and further declines in government bond yields. Investment grade and high yield credit markets benefited from these moves. Yield curves became unusually shaped, with 10-year gilt yields falling below short-term reference rates. This resulted in duration risk being penalised rather than rewarded. With Brexit appearing no closer to a clear resolution, bond yields continued to fall to record lows and the yield curve developed a pronounced downward slope out to seven-year maturities. At this point, we started selling three- to eight-year fixed corporates and reinvesting in AAA floating rate ABS. In addition to realising some capital gains, we were able to pick up yield, reduce interest rate volatility and improve credit quality and liquidity. The overall impact of investment activity during the third quarter was to modestly increase the yield on the asset portfolio whilst reducing interest rate and spread duration against a backdrop of public bond yields falling by 30-40 bps. The fourth quarter saw government bond yields rise and spreads tighten. Our interest rate hedge via gilt futures proved effective, and we took advantage of the tighter spreads to sell some longer dated fixed rate corporates - mostly in the financial sector - that had performed very well. These longer dated fixed rate bonds had been purchased towards the end of 2018, and the market rally at the end of the year enabled us to realise some attractive capital gains on these investments. We continued to look for attractive floating rate assets and we added GBP3m to our leveraged loan exposure as at 1 October, as they offered good relative value. The end of December saw increased private asset deal activity, but with greater uncertainty as to whether completion would be achieved before year-end. By investing in the M&G European Loan fund we are able to gain access to the private European leverage loan market which has proved to be typically more stable than traditional public debt markets and which has historically provided an attractive level of income on a risk vs return basis. In accessing this market via a collective rather than holding direct exposure to any one issuer, we are able to maintain the risk profile of the portfolio in line with the Company's objectives. We consider the portfolio as at 31 December 2019 to be well diversified with respect to issuers and sectors, which provides a strong platform for building on during the course of 2020. Whilst only 27.41% of the portfolio (including the investment in collective loans) was invested in private assets at the year-end, with the yield profile of the portfolio therefore lower than anticipated, we continue to strive to make the right investments for the delivery of long-term sustainable performance. Outlook With public corporate bond yields at historic lows, rather than chasing yield, our inclination is to continue to be defensive in our approach. Substantial liquidity remains in the portfolio, in the form of AAA rated floating rate ABS, which should enable us to access further private deals when opportunities arise or take advantage of any opportunities should markets sell off. Our longer-term aims for the portfolio remain unchanged. The global outlook continues to be uncertain and the UK, in particular, could be subject to considerable economic and political turbulence around its exit from the EU and trade negotiations. This will inevitably bring both challenges and opportunities. M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited 18 February 2020 Portfolio analysis Top 20 holdings as at 31 December 2019 Percentage of portfolio of investment (including cash on deposit and derivatives) M&G European Loan Fund 10.81 Hall & Woodhouse 1% 30 Dec 2023 1.70 Sonovate Limited 1% 12 Apr 2021 1.59 Warwick Finance Residential 1.54 Mortgages Number One 1.9996% 21 Sep 2049 Silverstone Master Issuer 1.53

