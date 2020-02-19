DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Annual Financial Report

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Annual Financial Report for the period from incorporation on 17 July 2018 to 31 December 2019 The full Annual Report and Accounts will shortly be available via the Company's website at www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust or by contacting the Company Secretary on telephone number 020 7954 9529. The Directors present the results of the Company for the period from incorporation on 17 July 2018 to 31 December 2019. Financial highlights Key data as at 31 December 2019 Net assets (GBP'000) GBP132,232 Net asset value (NAV) per Ordinary Share 101.72p Mid-market price per Ordinary Share 106.00p Premium to NAV [a] 4.21% Ongoing charges figure [a] [b] 0.93% Return per Ordinary Share period [b] ended 31 December 2019 Capital return 2.7p Revenue return 2.6p NAV total return [a] 5.6% Mid-market price total return [a] 8.2% First interim dividend 2.09p Second interim dividend 1.65p Total dividends declared 3.74p a) Alternative Performance Measure. Please see full Annual Report and Accounts for further information. b) From the date of Initial Public Offering (IPO) 14 November 2018. Chairman's Statement I am pleased to present the first annual report for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company"). The Company, which was incorporated on 17 July 2018, raised GBP100,000,000 pursuant to its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and its Ordinary Shares commenced trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 14 November 2018. An additional 25,000,000 Ordinary Shares were placed on 31 January 2019, followed by further tap issues totalling 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares in May and June 2019. Investment strategy The Company aims to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility by investing in a diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments of which at least 70% is investment grade. The Company intends, over time, to be invested mainly in private debt instruments, which are those instruments not traded on a stock exchange and are typically issued to small groups of institutional investors. This part of the portfolio may include debt instruments which are nominally quoted but are generally illiquid. Most of these will be floating rate instruments, purchased at inception and with the intention to be held to maturity, or until prepaid by issuers; shareholders can expect their returns from these instruments to come primarily from the interest paid by the issuers. Our investment manager's size, experience and reputation mean that it sees a high percentage of the available market but it only invests in those instruments which it believes are attractively priced: this takes time and is subject to market conditions. The remainder of the Company's portfolio is invested in cash, cash equivalents and quoted debt instruments, which are more readily available and which can generally be sold at market prices when suitable opportunities arise. These instruments may also be traded to take advantage of market conditions. Shareholders can expect their returns from this part of the portfolio to come from a combination of interest income and capital movements. This annual report provides you with an array of information on your investments. Your Board believes that it is not acceptable to invest without reference to broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. With this in mind, please do look at the disclosures on our investment manager's approach to ESG which appear below. Share issuance and premium management Your Directors believe that it is in the interests of shareholders for the Company to increase its assets under management over time as this should reduce its ongoing charges figure and provide greater market liquidity and diversification for holders. The Company can do this by issuing additional Ordinary Shares or a new class of C Shares. In each case, new shares will only be issued when our investment manager has assured your Board of its confidence that suitable investments can be made in a timely fashion using the proceeds of such share issuance. The issue of new shares can also serve to manage the premium to NAV per Ordinary Share at which the Company's shares trade by meeting excess demand from investors that cannot be met by supply in the market. Ordinary Shares will only be issued at a price which enhances the NAV of the existing Ordinary Shares after all expenses. On 31 January 2019, the Company announced that it had placed 25,000,000 additional Ordinary Shares in response to strong demand from the market, at an issue price of 101p per Ordinary Share: this represented a premium to NAV as at that date of 2.33%. The placing did not materially impact the investment programme, which was still in its infancy. By May 2019, the Ordinary Share price premium to NAV was again at levels which your Directors considered high in light of the status of the investment programme. Further issues of Ordinary Shares were undertaken in May and June 2019 to satisfy market demand and to seek to manage the premium. An additional 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares were issued at a premium to the NAV of not less than 2%, thereby enhancing the NAV per Ordinary Share. Our investment manager considered the aggregate proceeds raised through these share issues manageable in executing the overall deployment programme of the Company. Since mid-June 2019, the share issuance programme has been paused until such time as our investment manager perceives there to be better value to be found in adding to the portfolio. The Company's Ordinary Share price traded at an average premium to NAV of 4.64% during the period from IPO to 31 December 2019. On 31 December 2019, the Ordinary Share price was 106p, representing a 4.21% premium to NAV as at that date. Investment performance The opening NAV per Ordinary Share, being the gross proceeds of the IPO less the IPO expenses, was 98.38p. The opening NAV on 1 January 2019 was 97.94p per Ordinary Share and the NAV on 31 December 2019 was 101.72p per Ordinary Share: taken with the interim dividend of 2.09p announced on 18 July 2019, these show NAV total returns of 5.6% since the Company's launch and 6.0% for calendar year 2019. The start of 2019 presented good investment opportunities in public markets as the Company's investment programme commenced. Our investment manager was able to take advantage of investment grade corporate bonds performing strongly in the first quarter of 2019, with credit spreads tightening. High yield markets also made significant gains. The improving market continued into the second quarter, which put downward pressure on yields generally, amid falling expectations for global economic growth. With investors maintaining confidence in the major central banks to take action to prevent a slowdown, credit spreads remained tight as investors chased yield. In contrast, private market opportunities were scarcer than anticipated in the first half of 2019. During the second half of 2019, bond yields fell to new lows, credit spreads tightened further and unusual yield curves developed in an environment of high levels of political uncertainty. Throughout the year, the flow of attractive opportunities to invest in private debt instruments was disappointing. We ended 2019 with only 16.6% of the portfolio in direct investments in this segment although these were supplemented by our holding in the M&G European Loan Fund, thereby giving us a total of 27.41% in higher yielding assets. Fortunately, the portfolio enjoyed significant capital gains over the period as a result of the market's yield compression. This more than made up for the lack of income in the short term and resulted in your Company's strong total return performance. Dividends Your Company announced a second dividend for 2019 of 1.65p, payable on 28 February 2020. This payment, in combination with the Company's first dividend of 2.09p per Ordinary Share (paid on 23 August 2019 for the period from its IPO on 14 November 2018 to 30 June 2019), is equivalent to the annualised rate of LIBOR plus 2.5% which was initially targeted: the total return for 2019, as detailed above, was comfortably in excess of this. Your Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to that part of the second dividend which was covered by the Company's interest income, net of expenses. Accordingly, the Company has designated 1.33p per Ordinary Share as an interest distribution and 0.32p per Ordinary Share as a dividend. The Company made use of reserves derived from capital gains to support the dividend, reflecting the investment performance of the Company's portfolio, where capital growth was stronger than anticipated, but yields lower. The Company's NAV per Ordinary Share as at 31 December 2019, adjusted for the

payment of the second dividend, was 100.07p, an increase of 1.7% from its opening NAV of 98.38p per Ordinary Share as at IPO. The Company uses the average daily three-month LIBOR as its reference for the purposes of its targeted dividend rate. Outlook Your Company has performed well since its IPO with over half of its total return coming from capital gains. These gains were principally a consequence of the tightening of the overall credit markets; unfortunately, the other effect of this is that cash income yields have reduced. This, taken with the smaller than expected number of attractive private debt opportunities, means that the annual dividend target of LIBOR plus 4% currently looks difficult to achieve in the near term. Your Board believes that it should pay dividends from income and prior capital gains. We propose to start the quarterly dividends for 2020 at the increased annual dividend rate of LIBOR plus 2.75%, calculated by reference to the opening NAV as at 1 January 2020, adjusted for the payment of the second dividend in respect of last year; we will plan to increase this as the Company's exposure to higher yielding private assets grows. Our investment manager continues to believe that a total return, and thus ultimately a dividend yield, of LIBOR plus 4% is achievable over the longer term, based on its long experience of credit markets through the cycle. Our investment manager's annual management fee is being kept at the current level of 50bps per annum of your Company's net asset value for the time being instead of the originally agreed increase to 70bps. Your Directors are extremely supportive of our investment manager's conservative approach; it is not chasing yield at the expense of making the right investments. We have a strong portfolio and our investment manager remains confident that it will find attractive opportunities to increase yield while retaining a cautious and steady approach. Annual General Meeting Our annual general meeting will be held on Monday 30 March 2020 at 1.30pm at 10 Fenchurch Avenue, London EC3M 5AG. This will include a presentation from our investment manager on the performance of the Company and its future prospects. I very much hope that you will be able to join us. David Simpson Chairman 18 February 2020 Investment manager's report We are pleased to provide commentary on the factors that have impacted our investment approach since IPO, the challenges that we as investors have navigated and, above all, the performance and shape of the portfolio as we have sought to build it in accordance with the mandate agreed at IPO. The Company was launched on 14 November 2018 amid volatile market conditions with asset price movements heavily influenced by geopolitical events and macroeconomic uncertainty. This uncertainty continued throughout 2019, resulting in periods of increased risk aversion and market turbulence. We are delighted to be reporting strong performance against our key performance indicators. Full details are provided below. However, highlights include: · delivering dividend payments per Ordinary Share of 3.74p (of which 2.09p per Ordinary Share was paid in August 2019 and 1.65p per Ordinary Share paid in February 2020); · an annualised dividend yield since IPO of 3.13%; and · mid-market price total return of 8.2%; and · net asset value total return of 5.6%. On an annualised basis, this total return is comfortably in excess of the initial target of LIBOR plus 2.5% per annum. As market conditions have changed throughout the period, our bottom-up, investment-by-investment approach has enabled us to respond accordingly. With a team of more than 100 credit analysts covering both the public and private markets, we are well placed to review opportunities as and when they arise. Leveraging this resource, our fund managers have continued to seek the right investment opportunities to build the portfolio steadily, with a view to delivering sustainable returns. Deployment of funds and year-end portfolio positioning Deployment of the cash raised at IPO and subsequent fundraisings in February, May and June 2019 was efficient. Many of the initial investments were intended to be a stepping stone until the right opportunities arose. Good examples of this were the asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions made at the end of 2018. These comprised mostly AAA and some AA rated mortgage-backed floating rate bonds and were ideal interim investments, being very low risk and easily tradeable. During the first half of 2019, the performance of global markets recovered from the disappointing end to 2018. A general slowdown in economic growth and muted inflation led to dovish commentary by many central banks, suggesting that interest rates would remain on hold for the time being. This, combined with better-than-expected earnings for many companies in the final quarter of 2018, drove market sentiment. Given this backdrop, it proved challenging to meaningfully increase the yield of the portfolio. However, the Company had some success in finding illiquid assets that lagged the rally in credit markets. The availability of private debt opportunities was more constrained than anticipated. Fixed income markets were generally stronger in the third quarter, underpinned by supportive central bank policies and further declines in government bond yields. Investment grade and high yield credit markets benefited from these moves. Yield curves became unusually shaped, with 10-year gilt yields falling below short-term reference rates. This resulted in duration risk being penalised rather than rewarded. With Brexit appearing no closer to a clear resolution, bond yields continued to fall to record lows and the yield curve developed a pronounced downward slope out to seven-year maturities. At this point, we started selling three- to eight-year fixed corporates and reinvesting in AAA floating rate ABS. In addition to realising some capital gains, we were able to pick up yield, reduce interest rate volatility and improve credit quality and liquidity. The overall impact of investment activity during the third quarter was to modestly increase the yield on the asset portfolio whilst reducing interest rate and spread duration against a backdrop of public bond yields falling by 30-40 bps. The fourth quarter saw government bond yields rise and spreads tighten. Our interest rate hedge via gilt futures proved effective, and we took advantage of the tighter spreads to sell some longer dated fixed rate corporates - mostly in the financial sector - that had performed very well. These longer dated fixed rate bonds had been purchased towards the end of 2018, and the market rally at the end of the year enabled us to realise some attractive capital gains on these investments. We continued to look for attractive floating rate assets and we added GBP3m to our leveraged loan exposure as at 1 October, as they offered good relative value. The end of December saw increased private asset deal activity, but with greater uncertainty as to whether completion would be achieved before year-end. By investing in the M&G European Loan fund we are able to gain access to the private European leverage loan market which has proved to be typically more stable than traditional public debt markets and which has historically provided an attractive level of income on a risk vs return basis. In accessing this market via a collective rather than holding direct exposure to any one issuer, we are able to maintain the risk profile of the portfolio in line with the Company's objectives. We consider the portfolio as at 31 December 2019 to be well diversified with respect to issuers and sectors, which provides a strong platform for building on during the course of 2020. Whilst only 27.41% of the portfolio (including the investment in collective loans) was invested in private assets at the year-end, with the yield profile of the portfolio therefore lower than anticipated, we continue to strive to make the right investments for the delivery of long-term sustainable performance. Outlook With public corporate bond yields at historic lows, rather than chasing yield, our inclination is to continue to be defensive in our approach. Substantial liquidity remains in the portfolio, in the form of AAA rated floating rate ABS, which should enable us to access further private deals when opportunities arise or take advantage of any opportunities should markets sell off. Our longer-term aims for the portfolio remain unchanged. The global outlook continues to be uncertain and the UK, in particular, could be subject to considerable economic and political turbulence around its exit from the EU and trade negotiations. This will inevitably bring both challenges and opportunities. M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited 18 February 2020 Portfolio analysis Top 20 holdings as at 31 December 2019 Percentage of portfolio of investment (including cash on deposit and derivatives) M&G European Loan Fund 10.81 Hall & Woodhouse 1% 30 Dec 2023 1.70 Sonovate Limited 1% 12 Apr 2021 1.59 Warwick Finance Residential 1.54 Mortgages Number One 1.9996% 21 Sep 2049 Silverstone Master Issuer 1.53

1.1654% 21 Jan 2070 NewDay Partnership Funding 1.53 2017-1 1.4306% 15 Dec 2027 Paragon Mortgages No 25 1.4371% 1.51 15 May 2050 RIN II 3.7841% 10 Sep 2030 1.45 Brass No.6 1.1675% 16 Dec 2060 1.44 Marston's Issuer 2.35% 15 Oct 1.37 2031 Yorkshire Building Society 1.32 3.375% 13 Sep 2028 Westbourne 2016 1 WR Senior 1% 1.30 30 Sep 2023 Leeds Building Society 3.75% 25 1.19 Apr 2029 Gongga 1% 02 Aug 2025 1.17 Hammerson 6% 23 Feb 2026 1.16 Ripon Mortgages 2.0024% 20 Aug 1.16 2056 NewRiver REIT 3.5% 07 Mar 2028 1.15 Kennedy Wilson Europe Real 1.12 Estate 3.95% 30 Jun 2022 Castell 2018-1 1.943% 25 Jan 1.08 2046 Finsbury Square 2018-2 1.7286% 1.07 12 Sep 2068 Total 36.19 Source: State Street Geographical exposure as at 31 December 2019 Percentage of portfolio of investments (excluding cash on deposit and derivatives) United Kingdom 70.26% Global 14.37% United States 5.76% France 2.61% Germany 2.05% Italy 1.60% Netherlands 1.17% Switzerland 0.92% European Union 0.83% Hong Kong 0.43% 100.0% Portfolio overview as at 31 December 2019 % Cash on deposit 1.85 Public 70.34 Asset backed securities 37.66 Bonds 32.68 Private 27.41 Asset backed securities 0.14 Bonds 0.81 Investment funds 10.81 Loans 11.28 Other 4.37 Derivatives 0.40 Debt derivatives 0.12 Forwards 0.28 Portfolio of investments 100.00 Source: State Street Credit rating breakdown as at 31 December 2019 % Unrated 0.40 Derivatives 0.40 Cash and investment grade 79.85 Cash on deposit 1.85 AAA 23.94 AA+ 3.39 AA 4.16 AA- 2.54 A+ 0.26 A 0.33 A- 1.02 BBB+ 8.79 BBB 9.26 BBB- 15.88 M&G European Loan Fund ("ELF") (note) 8.43 Sub-investment grade 19.75 BB+ 4.58 BB 4.47 BB- 2.81 B+ 1.17 B 2.90 B- 1.44 M&G European Loan Fund ("ELF") (note) 2.38 Portfolio of investments 100.00 Source: State Street Note: ELF is an open-ended fund managed by M&G which invests in leveraged loans issued by, generally, substantial private companies located in the UK and Continental Europe. ELF is not rated and the Investment Manager has determined an implied rating for this investment, utilising rating methodologies typically attributable to collateralised loan obligations. On this basis, 78% of the Company's investment in ELF has been ascribed as being investment grade, and 22% has been ascribed as being sub-investment grade. These percentages have been utilised on a consistent basis for the purposes of determination of the Company's adherence to its obligation to hold no more than 30% of its assets in below investment grade securities. Top 20 holdings % Company description M&G European Loan Fund Open-ended fund managed by M&G which invests in leveraged loans issued by, generally, substantial private companies 10.81% located in the UK and Continental Europe. The fund's objective is to create attractive levels of current income for investors while maintaining relatively low volatility of NAV. (Private.) Hall & Woodhouse 1% 30 Dec 2023 Bilateral loan to a regional UK brewer that manages a portfolio of 219 freehold and leasehold pubs. (Private.) 1.70% Sonovate Limited 1% 12 Apr 2021 Bilateral loan to a company providing companies in the recruitment industry with an integrated service that 1.59% incorporates placement management, invoicing and financing. (Private.) Warwick Finance Residential High grade ABS (AAA), UK RMBS. Mortgages Number One 1.9996% 21 Mezzanine tranche of Sep 2049 securitisation backed by portfolio of UK non-conforming residential mortgages originated by Co-operative Bank. (Public.) 1.54% Silverstone Master Issuer High grade ABS (AAA). UK RMBS. 1.1654% 21 Jan 2070 Securitisation of residential British mortgage loans originated and/or acquired by Nationwide Building Society. 1.53% (Public.) NewDay Partnership Funding High grade ABS (AAA). UK credit 2017-1 1.4306% 15 Dec 2027 card. Securitisation of a portfolio of designated consumer credit card, store card and instalment credit accounts 1.53% initially originated or acquired by NewDay Ltd in the UK. (Public.) Paragon Mortgages No 25 1.4371% High grade ABS (AAA). UK RMBS. 15 May 2050 Five-year revolving securitisation of a portfolio of UK buy-to-let mortgages in England and Wales, originated 1.51% and serviced by Paragon. (Public.) RIN II 3.7841% 10 Sep 2030 Mixed CLO (AAA). Consists primarily of senior secured infrastructure finance loans managed by RREEF America 1.45% L.L.C. (Public.) Brass No.6 1.1675% 16 Dec 2060 High grade ABS (AAA), UK RMBS. Senior tranche of securitisation backed by portfolio of UK residential mortgages orginated 1.44% by Accord Mortgages Ltd. (Public.) Marston's Issuer 2.35% 15 Oct Marston's PLC is a leading 2031 independent brewing and pub retailing business. Marston's Issuer PLC operates as a special purpose entity on behalf of 1.37% Marstons PLC, formed for the purpose of issuing debt securities to repay existing credit facilities, refinance indebtedness, and for acquisition purposes. (Public.) Yorkshire Building Society Yorkshire Building Society 3.375% 13 Sep 2028 provides banking services. The bank offers saving accounts, mortgages, savings, insurance, life plans, credit cards, loans 1.32% and travel products to customers in the United Kingdom. This is a subordinated, fixed-to-floating callable bond. (Public.) Westbourne 2016 1 WR Senior 1% Westbourne provides working 30 Sep 2023 capital finance to SMEs in the UK. The company is focused on small borrowers and has 1.30%

employed an advanced technology platform for the application, underwriting and monitoring of loans. (Private.) Leeds Building Society 3.75% 25 Leeds Building Society provides Apr 2029 financial services. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, life cover and home insurance services to customers 1.19% in the United Kingdom. This is a subordinated, fixed-to-floating callable bond. (Public.) Gongga 1% 02 Aug 2025 Regulatory capital trade by a major international bank referencing a US$2bn portfolio of loans to companies domiciled 1.17% in 36 countries. (Private.) Hammerson 6% 23 Feb 2026 The company develops, builds and manages commercial buildings, offices and shopping centres operating throughout the United 1.16% Kingdom. It also has investment and development activities in France and Germany. Senior unsecured, fixed bond. (Public.) Ripon Mortgages 2.0024% 20 Aug High grade ABS (AA+/AAA). UK 2056 RMBS. The portfolio comprises buy-to-let loans originated by Bradford and Bingley and Mortgage Express, secured 1.16% against residential properties located in England and Wales. (Public.) NewRiver REIT 3.5% 07 Mar 2028 NewRiver REIT PLC operates as a real estate investment trust investing in retail properties throughout the United Kingdom. 1.15% Fixed, callable bond. Senior unsecured. (Public.) Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate 3.95% 30 Jun 2022 Estate Limited provides real estate services. The company focuses on investment management brokerage, research, auction, 1.12% sales, research and development property services. Fixed, callable bond. Senior unsecured. (Public.) Castell 2018-1 1.943% 25 Jan High grade ABS (AAA), UK RMBS. 2046 Backed by a portfolio of mortgage loans originated by Optimum Credit Limited and secured against residential 1.08% properties located in England, Wales and Scotland. (Public.) Finsbury Square 2018-2 1.7286% High grade ABS (AAA), UK RMBS. 12 Sep 2068 Backed by a portfolio comprising mortgage loans acquired by Koala Warehouse Limited and secured over residential properties 1.07% located in England and Wales. (Public.) Strategic Review The Directors present the Strategic Report of the Company for the period ended 31 December 2019. The Strategic Report aims to provide Shareholders with the information to assess how the Directors have performed their duty to promote the success of the Company during the period under review. Business and status of the Company The Company was incorporated on 17 July 2018 and the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Company's shares took place on 14 November 2018. It is registered in England and Wales as a public limited company and is an investment company within the terms of section 833 of the Companies Act 2006. The principal activity of the Company is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company has been approved by HM Revenue & Customs as an authorised investment trust under sections 1158 and 1159 of the CTA 2010, subject to there being no serious breaches of regulations. In the opinion of the Directors, the Company is directing its affairs so as to enable it to continue to qualify for such approval. The Company's shares have a listing on the premium segment of the Official List of the FCA and trade on the London Stock Exchange's (LSE) main market for listed securities. Objective The Company aims to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility. Investment policy The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments (Debt Instruments). Over the longer term, it is expected that the Company will be mainly invested in Private Debt Instruments. This part of the portfolio may include Debt Instruments which are nominally quoted but are generally illiquid. The Company operates an unconstrained investment approach and investments may include, but are not limited to: · asset-backed securities, backed by a pool of loans secured against, amongst other assets, residential and commercial mortgages, credit card receivables, auto loans, student loans, commercial loans and corporate loans; · commercial mortgages; · direct lending to SMEs, including lease finance and receivables financing; · distressed debt opportunities to companies undergoing balance sheet restructuring; · infrastructure-related debt assets; · leveraged loans to private equity owned companies; · public Debt Instruments issued by a corporate or sovereign entity which may be liquid or illiquid; · private placement debt securities issued by both public and private organisations; and · structured credit, including bank regulatory capital trades. The Company invests primarily in sterling-denominated Debt Instruments. Where the Company invests in assets not denominated in sterling, it is generally the case that these assets will be hedged back to sterling. Investment restrictions There are no restrictions, either maximum or minimum, on the Company's exposure to sectors, asset classes or geography. The Company looks to achieve diversification and a spread of risk by adhering to the limits and restrictions set out below. Once fully invested, the Company's portfolio will comprise a minimum of 50 investments. The Company may invest up to 30% of gross assets in below investment grade Debt Instruments, which are those instruments rated below BBB- by S&P or Fitch or Baa3 by Moody's or, in the case of unrated Debt Instruments, which have an internal M&G rating below BBB-. The following restrictions will also apply at the individual Debt Instrument level which, for the avoidance of doubt, does not apply to investments to which the Company is exposed through collective investment vehicles: Rating Secured Debt Unsecured Debt Instruments Instruments (% of Gross Assets) (% of Gross Assets) [a] AAA 5% 5% [b] AA/A 4% 3% BBB 3% 2% Below investment 2% 1% grade [a] Secured Debt Instruments are secured by a first or secondary fixed and/or floating charge. [b] This limit excludes investments in G7 Sovereign Instruments. For the purposes of the above investment restrictions, the credit rating of a Debt Instrument is taken to be the rating assigned by S&P, Fitch or Moody's, or in the case of unrated Debt Instruments, an internal rating by M&G. In the case of split ratings by recognised rating agencies, the second-highest rating will be used. The Company typically invests directly, but it may also invest indirectly through collective investment vehicles, which are expected to be managed or advised by an M&G entity. The Company may not invest more than 20% of gross assets in any one collective investment vehicle and not more than 40% of gross assets in collective investment vehicles in aggregate. No more than 10% of gross assets may be invested in other investment companies that are listed on the Official List. Unless otherwise stated, the above investment restrictions apply at the time of investment. Borrowings The Company is managed primarily on an ungeared basis, although the Company may from time to time be geared tactically through the use of borrowings. Borrowings would principally be used for investment purposes, but may also be used to manage the Company's working capital requirements or to fund market purchases of shares. Gearing represented by borrowing will not exceed 30% of the Company's net asset value (NAV), calculated at the time of draw down, but is typically not expected to exceed 20% of the Company's NAV. Hedging and derivatives The Company does not employ derivatives for investment purposes. Derivatives may however be used for efficient portfolio management, including for currency hedging. Cash management

The Company may hold cash on deposit and may invest in cash equivalent investments, which may include short- term investments in money market-type funds ("Cash and Cash Equivalents"). There is no restriction on the amount of Cash and Cash Equivalents that the Company may hold and there may be times when it is appropriate for the Company to have a significant Cash and Cash Equivalents position. For the avoidance of doubt, the restrictions set out above in relation to investing in collective investment vehicles do not apply to money market type funds. Changes to the investment policy Any material change to the Company's investment policy set out above will require the approval of Shareholders by way of an ordinary resolution at a General Meeting and the approval of the UK Listing Authority. Investment process The investment process for the Company consists of a number of stages: the decision to invest, monitoring of investments and ongoing engagement and divestment. Investment decision-making is undertaken by the Investment Manager, who determine whether an investment is appropriate for the Company's investment mandate. Investments are only made after extensive research based on information, research and analysis from our in-house analysts and external sources. The investment process is designed to ensure that the risk and return profile of investments is fully understood. Regular monitoring of investments enables determination of whether an investment remains appropriate. This includes monitoring the performance of investments by fund managers, analysts and internal control and governance processes. The Investment Manager proactively engages with relevant parties on any issue which may, potentially, affect an investment's ability to deliver sustainable performance in line with expectations. At some point, the Investment Manager may decide to divest from an investment (or the investment may complete in line with agreed terms, including pre-payment). This might be for a variety of reasons including; the investment being no longer suitable for the investment mandate, the outcome of engagement being unsatisfactory or as a result of the investment team's valuation assessment. Investment decision making is only undertaken by the fund managers designated by the Investment Manager. Key performance indicators In order to measure the success of the Company in meeting its objectives and policy, and to evaluate the performance of the Investment Manager, the Directors take into account the following key performance indicators (KPIs): at IPO as at or period ending 14 November 2018 31 December 2019 NAV per share 98.38p 101.72p Mid-market price per 100.00p 106.00p Ordinary Share Premium to NAV [a] 1.65% 4.21% Annualised dividend - 3.13% yield Dividends declared per 3.74p Ordinary Share Revenue return per - 2.6p Ordinary Share NAV total return [a] - 5.6% Mid-market price total - 8.2% return [a] Ongoing charges figure - 0.93% [a] [a] Alternative performance measures. Share price discount or premium to NAV The share price premium to NAV as at 31 December 2019 was 4.21%. During the period from IPO the shares traded at an average premium to NAV of 4.64%. Dividend yield The Company paid its first dividend of 2.09p per Ordinary Share on 18 July 2019. A second dividend of 1.65p (in respect of the period ending 31 December 2019) will be paid on 28 February 2020. The annualised dividend yield for the period since IPO on the closing share price on 31 December 2019 was 3.13%. Portfolio performance In support of the Company's investment objective, the Board monitors the portfolio performance against a number of total return indices in public investment grade and high yield markets. These are not explicit benchmarks but provide relevant data for assessing the portfolio's performance. In addition, progress of deployment of funds into private assets is monitored alongside the balance of fixed to floating rate coupons, yield to maturity and modified duration of the portfolio. Further details are provided in the Chairman's statement and Investment Manager's reports above. Ongoing charge The Board reviews the costs of running the Company calculated using the Association of Investment Companies' (AIC) methodology for the ongoing charge. Risk management Role of the Board The Directors have overall responsibility for risk management and internal control within the Company. They recognise that risk is inherent in the Company's operation and that effective risk management is an important element in the success of the organisation. The Directors have delegated responsibility for the assurance of the risk management process and the review of mitigating controls to the Audit Committee. The Directors, when setting the risk management strategy, also determine the nature and extent of the significant risks and their risk appetite in implementing this strategy. In arriving at its judgement of what risks the Company faces, the Board has considered the Company's operations in the light of the following factors: · the nature and extent of risks it regards as acceptable for the Company to bear in line with its overall business objective; · the threat of such risks becoming reality; · the Company's ability to reduce the incidence and impact of risk on its performance; · the cost to the Company and benefits related to the review of risk and associated controls of the Company; and · the extent to which the third-party service providers operate the relevant controls. Principal risks and uncertainties The Company is exposed to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the valuation of its assets and/or the income from the investment portfolio to fluctuate. The Board, through delegation to the Audit Committee, has undertaken a robust assessment and review of the principal risks facing the Company, together with a review of any new risks that may have arisen during the period, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. These risks are formally documented within the Company's key risk register, so that the risks identified and the controls in place to mitigate those risks can be monitored. The risks are assessed on the basis of the likelihood of them happening, the impact on the business if they were to occur and the effectiveness of the controls in place to mitigate them. The key risks identified by the Board, and the associated key mitigants and controls, are set out below: ? Market risk and credit risk Market risk embodies the potential for both losses and gains and includes foreign currency risk, interest rate risk and price risk. Market risk mainly arises from uncertainty about future values of financial instruments influenced by price, currency and interest rate movements. It represents the potential gain or loss that the Company may suffer through holding market positions in investments in the face of market movements. Foreign currency risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company is exposed to risks that the exchange rate of its reporting currency relative to other currencies may change in a manner that has an effect on the value of the portion of the Company's assets which are denominated in currencies other than its own reporting currency. Hedging instruments are used by the Investment Manager to manage foreign currency risk. Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company's investments are in some cases subject to interest rate risk. In relation to fixed rate obligations, when interest rates decline, the values can be expected to rise, and, conversely, when interest rates rise, the value of fixed rate obligations can be expected to decline. Hedging instruments are used by the Investment Manager to manage interest rate risk. Market price risk includes changes in market prices, other than those arising from foreign currency or interest rate risk, which may affect the value of investments, such as macroeconomic and geopolitical events and trends, and sectoral influences. As the Company invests in public and private debt instruments, it is regularly exposed to market risk and the value of the Company's portfolio fluctuates in response to developments in financial markets. The Board has put in place limits on the Company's gearing, portfolio concentration and use of derivatives, which it believes to be appropriate to keep the Company's investment portfolio adequately diversified and to manage risk. Because of its investment strategy, the Company is also materially exposed to credit risk, which is the risk that one party to a financial instrument will cause a financial loss for the other party by failing to discharge an obligation. The main concentration to which the Company is exposed arises from

