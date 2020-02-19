DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Annual Financial Report

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Annual Financial Report for the period from incorporation on 17 July 2018 to 31 December 2019 The full Annual Report and Accounts will shortly be available via the Company's website at www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust or by contacting the Company Secretary on telephone number 020 7954 9529. The Directors present the results of the Company for the period from incorporation on 17 July 2018 to 31 December 2019. Financial highlights Key data as at 31 December 2019 Net assets (GBP'000) GBP132,232 Net asset value (NAV) per Ordinary Share 101.72p Mid-market price per Ordinary Share 106.00p Premium to NAV [a] 4.21% Ongoing charges figure [a] [b] 0.93% Return per Ordinary Share period [b] ended 31 December 2019 Capital return 2.7p Revenue return 2.6p NAV total return [a] 5.6% Mid-market price total return [a] 8.2% First interim dividend 2.09p Second interim dividend 1.65p Total dividends declared 3.74p a) Alternative Performance Measure. Please see full Annual Report and Accounts for further information. b) From the date of Initial Public Offering (IPO) 14 November 2018. Chairman's Statement I am pleased to present the first annual report for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company"). The Company, which was incorporated on 17 July 2018, raised GBP100,000,000 pursuant to its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and its Ordinary Shares commenced trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 14 November 2018. An additional 25,000,000 Ordinary Shares were placed on 31 January 2019, followed by further tap issues totalling 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares in May and June 2019. Investment strategy The Company aims to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility by investing in a diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments of which at least 70% is investment grade. The Company intends, over time, to be invested mainly in private debt instruments, which are those instruments not traded on a stock exchange and are typically issued to small groups of institutional investors. This part of the portfolio may include debt instruments which are nominally quoted but are generally illiquid. Most of these will be floating rate instruments, purchased at inception and with the intention to be held to maturity, or until prepaid by issuers; shareholders can expect their returns from these instruments to come primarily from the interest paid by the issuers. Our investment manager's size, experience and reputation mean that it sees a high percentage of the available market but it only invests in those instruments which it believes are attractively priced: this takes time and is subject to market conditions. The remainder of the Company's portfolio is invested in cash, cash equivalents and quoted debt instruments, which are more readily available and which can generally be sold at market prices when suitable opportunities arise. These instruments may also be traded to take advantage of market conditions. Shareholders can expect their returns from this part of the portfolio to come from a combination of interest income and capital movements. This annual report provides you with an array of information on your investments. Your Board believes that it is not acceptable to invest without reference to broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. With this in mind, please do look at the disclosures on our investment manager's approach to ESG which appear below. Share issuance and premium management Your Directors believe that it is in the interests of shareholders for the Company to increase its assets under management over time as this should reduce its ongoing charges figure and provide greater market liquidity and diversification for holders. The Company can do this by issuing additional Ordinary Shares or a new class of C Shares. In each case, new shares will only be issued when our investment manager has assured your Board of its confidence that suitable investments can be made in a timely fashion using the proceeds of such share issuance. The issue of new shares can also serve to manage the premium to NAV per Ordinary Share at which the Company's shares trade by meeting excess demand from investors that cannot be met by supply in the market. Ordinary Shares will only be issued at a price which enhances the NAV of the existing Ordinary Shares after all expenses. On 31 January 2019, the Company announced that it had placed 25,000,000 additional Ordinary Shares in response to strong demand from the market, at an issue price of 101p per Ordinary Share: this represented a premium to NAV as at that date of 2.33%. The placing did not materially impact the investment programme, which was still in its infancy. By May 2019, the Ordinary Share price premium to NAV was again at levels which your Directors considered high in light of the status of the investment programme. Further issues of Ordinary Shares were undertaken in May and June 2019 to satisfy market demand and to seek to manage the premium. An additional 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares were issued at a premium to the NAV of not less than 2%, thereby enhancing the NAV per Ordinary Share. Our investment manager considered the aggregate proceeds raised through these share issues manageable in executing the overall deployment programme of the Company. Since mid-June 2019, the share issuance programme has been paused until such time as our investment manager perceives there to be better value to be found in adding to the portfolio. The Company's Ordinary Share price traded at an average premium to NAV of 4.64% during the period from IPO to 31 December 2019. On 31 December 2019, the Ordinary Share price was 106p, representing a 4.21% premium to NAV as at that date. Investment performance The opening NAV per Ordinary Share, being the gross proceeds of the IPO less the IPO expenses, was 98.38p. The opening NAV on 1 January 2019 was 97.94p per Ordinary Share and the NAV on 31 December 2019 was 101.72p per Ordinary Share: taken with the interim dividend of 2.09p announced on 18 July 2019, these show NAV total returns of 5.6% since the Company's launch and 6.0% for calendar year 2019. The start of 2019 presented good investment opportunities in public markets as the Company's investment programme commenced. Our investment manager was able to take advantage of investment grade corporate bonds performing strongly in the first quarter of 2019, with credit spreads tightening. High yield markets also made significant gains. The improving market continued into the second quarter, which put downward pressure on yields generally, amid falling expectations for global economic growth. With investors maintaining confidence in the major central banks to take action to prevent a slowdown, credit spreads remained tight as investors chased yield. In contrast, private market opportunities were scarcer than anticipated in the first half of 2019. During the second half of 2019, bond yields fell to new lows, credit spreads tightened further and unusual yield curves developed in an environment of high levels of political uncertainty. Throughout the year, the flow of attractive opportunities to invest in private debt instruments was disappointing. We ended 2019 with only 16.6% of the portfolio in direct investments in this segment although these were supplemented by our holding in the M&G European Loan Fund, thereby giving us a total of 27.41% in higher yielding assets. Fortunately, the portfolio enjoyed significant capital gains over the period as a result of the market's yield compression. This more than made up for the lack of income in the short term and resulted in your Company's strong total return performance. Dividends Your Company announced a second dividend for 2019 of 1.65p, payable on 28 February 2020. This payment, in combination with the Company's first dividend of 2.09p per Ordinary Share (paid on 23 August 2019 for the period from its IPO on 14 November 2018 to 30 June 2019), is equivalent to the annualised rate of LIBOR plus 2.5% which was initially targeted: the total return for 2019, as detailed above, was comfortably in excess of this. Your Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to that part of the second dividend which was covered by the Company's interest income, net of expenses. Accordingly, the Company has designated 1.33p per Ordinary Share as an interest distribution and 0.32p per Ordinary Share as a dividend. The Company made use of reserves derived from capital gains to support the dividend, reflecting the investment performance of the Company's portfolio, where capital growth was stronger than anticipated, but yields lower. The Company's NAV per Ordinary Share as at 31 December 2019, adjusted for the

payment of the second dividend, was 100.07p, an increase of 1.7% from its opening NAV of 98.38p per Ordinary Share as at IPO. The Company uses the average daily three-month LIBOR as its reference for the purposes of its targeted dividend rate. Outlook Your Company has performed well since its IPO with over half of its total return coming from capital gains. These gains were principally a consequence of the tightening of the overall credit markets; unfortunately, the other effect of this is that cash income yields have reduced. This, taken with the smaller than expected number of attractive private debt opportunities, means that the annual dividend target of LIBOR plus 4% currently looks difficult to achieve in the near term. Your Board believes that it should pay dividends from income and prior capital gains. We propose to start the quarterly dividends for 2020 at the increased annual dividend rate of LIBOR plus 2.75%, calculated by reference to the opening NAV as at 1 January 2020, adjusted for the payment of the second dividend in respect of last year; we will plan to increase this as the Company's exposure to higher yielding private assets grows. Our investment manager continues to believe that a total return, and thus ultimately a dividend yield, of LIBOR plus 4% is achievable over the longer term, based on its long experience of credit markets through the cycle. Our investment manager's annual management fee is being kept at the current level of 50bps per annum of your Company's net asset value for the time being instead of the originally agreed increase to 70bps. Your Directors are extremely supportive of our investment manager's conservative approach; it is not chasing yield at the expense of making the right investments. We have a strong portfolio and our investment manager remains confident that it will find attractive opportunities to increase yield while retaining a cautious and steady approach. Annual General Meeting Our annual general meeting will be held on Monday 30 March 2020 at 1.30pm at 10 Fenchurch Avenue, London EC3M 5AG. This will include a presentation from our investment manager on the performance of the Company and its future prospects. I very much hope that you will be able to join us. David Simpson Chairman 18 February 2020 Investment manager's report We are pleased to provide commentary on the factors that have impacted our investment approach since IPO, the challenges that we as investors have navigated and, above all, the performance and shape of the portfolio as we have sought to build it in accordance with the mandate agreed at IPO. The Company was launched on 14 November 2018 amid volatile market conditions with asset price movements heavily influenced by geopolitical events and macroeconomic uncertainty. This uncertainty continued throughout 2019, resulting in periods of increased risk aversion and market turbulence. We are delighted to be reporting strong performance against our key performance indicators. Full details are provided below. However, highlights include: · delivering dividend payments per Ordinary Share of 3.74p (of which 2.09p per Ordinary Share was paid in August 2019 and 1.65p per Ordinary Share paid in February 2020); · an annualised dividend yield since IPO of 3.13%; and · mid-market price total return of 8.2%; and · net asset value total return of 5.6%. On an annualised basis, this total return is comfortably in excess of the initial target of LIBOR plus 2.5% per annum. As market conditions have changed throughout the period, our bottom-up, investment-by-investment approach has enabled us to respond accordingly. With a team of more than 100 credit analysts covering both the public and private markets, we are well placed to review opportunities as and when they arise. Leveraging this resource, our fund managers have continued to seek the right investment opportunities to build the portfolio steadily, with a view to delivering sustainable returns. Deployment of funds and year-end portfolio positioning Deployment of the cash raised at IPO and subsequent fundraisings in February, May and June 2019 was efficient. Many of the initial investments were intended to be a stepping stone until the right opportunities arose. Good examples of this were the asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions made at the end of 2018. These comprised mostly AAA and some AA rated mortgage-backed floating rate bonds and were ideal interim investments, being very low risk and easily tradeable. During the first half of 2019, the performance of global markets recovered from the disappointing end to 2018. A general slowdown in economic growth and muted inflation led to dovish commentary by many central banks, suggesting that interest rates would remain on hold for the time being. This, combined with better-than-expected earnings for many companies in the final quarter of 2018, drove market sentiment. Given this backdrop, it proved challenging to meaningfully increase the yield of the portfolio. However, the Company had some success in finding illiquid assets that lagged the rally in credit markets. The availability of private debt opportunities was more constrained than anticipated. Fixed income markets were generally stronger in the third quarter, underpinned by supportive central bank policies and further declines in government bond yields. Investment grade and high yield credit markets benefited from these moves. Yield curves became unusually shaped, with 10-year gilt yields falling below short-term reference rates. This resulted in duration risk being penalised rather than rewarded. With Brexit appearing no closer to a clear resolution, bond yields continued to fall to record lows and the yield curve developed a pronounced downward slope out to seven-year maturities. At this point, we started selling three- to eight-year fixed corporates and reinvesting in AAA floating rate ABS. In addition to realising some capital gains, we were able to pick up yield, reduce interest rate volatility and improve credit quality and liquidity. The overall impact of investment activity during the third quarter was to modestly increase the yield on the asset portfolio whilst reducing interest rate and spread duration against a backdrop of public bond yields falling by 30-40 bps. The fourth quarter saw government bond yields rise and spreads tighten. Our interest rate hedge via gilt futures proved effective, and we took advantage of the tighter spreads to sell some longer dated fixed rate corporates - mostly in the financial sector - that had performed very well. These longer dated fixed rate bonds had been purchased towards the end of 2018, and the market rally at the end of the year enabled us to realise some attractive capital gains on these investments. We continued to look for attractive floating rate assets and we added GBP3m to our leveraged loan exposure as at 1 October, as they offered good relative value. The end of December saw increased private asset deal activity, but with greater uncertainty as to whether completion would be achieved before year-end. By investing in the M&G European Loan fund we are able to gain access to the private European leverage loan market which has proved to be typically more stable than traditional public debt markets and which has historically provided an attractive level of income on a risk vs return basis. In accessing this market via a collective rather than holding direct exposure to any one issuer, we are able to maintain the risk profile of the portfolio in line with the Company's objectives. We consider the portfolio as at 31 December 2019 to be well diversified with respect to issuers and sectors, which provides a strong platform for building on during the course of 2020. Whilst only 27.41% of the portfolio (including the investment in collective loans) was invested in private assets at the year-end, with the yield profile of the portfolio therefore lower than anticipated, we continue to strive to make the right investments for the delivery of long-term sustainable performance. Outlook With public corporate bond yields at historic lows, rather than chasing yield, our inclination is to continue to be defensive in our approach. Substantial liquidity remains in the portfolio, in the form of AAA rated floating rate ABS, which should enable us to access further private deals when opportunities arise or take advantage of any opportunities should markets sell off. Our longer-term aims for the portfolio remain unchanged. The global outlook continues to be uncertain and the UK, in particular, could be subject to considerable economic and political turbulence around its exit from the EU and trade negotiations. This will inevitably bring both challenges and opportunities. M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited 18 February 2020 Portfolio analysis Top 20 holdings as at 31 December 2019 Percentage of portfolio of investment (including cash on deposit and derivatives) M&G European Loan Fund 10.81 Hall & Woodhouse 1% 30 Dec 2023 1.70 Sonovate Limited 1% 12 Apr 2021 1.59 Warwick Finance Residential 1.54 Mortgages Number One 1.9996% 21 Sep 2049 Silverstone Master Issuer 1.53

1.1654% 21 Jan 2070 NewDay Partnership Funding 1.53 2017-1 1.4306% 15 Dec 2027 Paragon Mortgages No 25 1.4371% 1.51 15 May 2050 RIN II 3.7841% 10 Sep 2030 1.45 Brass No.6 1.1675% 16 Dec 2060 1.44 Marston's Issuer 2.35% 15 Oct 1.37 2031 Yorkshire Building Society 1.32 3.375% 13 Sep 2028 Westbourne 2016 1 WR Senior 1% 1.30 30 Sep 2023 Leeds Building Society 3.75% 25 1.19 Apr 2029 Gongga 1% 02 Aug 2025 1.17 Hammerson 6% 23 Feb 2026 1.16 Ripon Mortgages 2.0024% 20 Aug 1.16 2056 NewRiver REIT 3.5% 07 Mar 2028 1.15 Kennedy Wilson Europe Real 1.12 Estate 3.95% 30 Jun 2022 Castell 2018-1 1.943% 25 Jan 1.08 2046 Finsbury Square 2018-2 1.7286% 1.07 12 Sep 2068 Total 36.19 Source: State Street Geographical exposure as at 31 December 2019 Percentage of portfolio of investments (excluding cash on deposit and derivatives) United Kingdom 70.26% Global 14.37% United States 5.76% France 2.61% Germany 2.05% Italy 1.60% Netherlands 1.17% Switzerland 0.92% European Union 0.83% Hong Kong 0.43% 100.0% Portfolio overview as at 31 December 2019 % Cash on deposit 1.85 Public 70.34 Asset backed securities 37.66 Bonds 32.68 Private 27.41 Asset backed securities 0.14 Bonds 0.81 Investment funds 10.81 Loans 11.28 Other 4.37 Derivatives 0.40 Debt derivatives 0.12 Forwards 0.28 Portfolio of investments 100.00 Source: State Street Credit rating breakdown as at 31 December 2019 % Unrated 0.40 Derivatives 0.40 Cash and investment grade 79.85 Cash on deposit 1.85 AAA 23.94 AA+ 3.39 AA 4.16 AA- 2.54 A+ 0.26 A 0.33 A- 1.02 BBB+ 8.79 BBB 9.26 BBB- 15.88 M&G European Loan Fund ("ELF") (note) 8.43 Sub-investment grade 19.75 BB+ 4.58 BB 4.47 BB- 2.81 B+ 1.17 B 2.90 B- 1.44 M&G European Loan Fund ("ELF") (note) 2.38 Portfolio of investments 100.00 Source: State Street Note: ELF is an open-ended fund managed by M&G which invests in leveraged loans issued by, generally, substantial private companies located in the UK and Continental Europe. ELF is not rated and the Investment Manager has determined an implied rating for this investment, utilising rating methodologies typically attributable to collateralised loan obligations. On this basis, 78% of the Company's investment in ELF has been ascribed as being investment grade, and 22% has been ascribed as being sub-investment grade. These percentages have been utilised on a consistent basis for the purposes of determination of the Company's adherence to its obligation to hold no more than 30% of its assets in below investment grade securities. Top 20 holdings % Company description M&G European Loan Fund Open-ended fund managed by M&G which invests in leveraged loans issued by, generally, substantial private companies 10.81% located in the UK and Continental Europe. The fund's objective is to create attractive levels of current income for investors while maintaining relatively low volatility of NAV. (Private.) Hall & Woodhouse 1% 30 Dec 2023 Bilateral loan to a regional UK brewer that manages a portfolio of 219 freehold and leasehold pubs. (Private.) 1.70% Sonovate Limited 1% 12 Apr 2021 Bilateral loan to a company providing companies in the recruitment industry with an integrated service that 1.59% incorporates placement management, invoicing and financing. (Private.) Warwick Finance Residential High grade ABS (AAA), UK RMBS. Mortgages Number One 1.9996% 21 Mezzanine tranche of Sep 2049 securitisation backed by portfolio of UK non-conforming residential mortgages originated by Co-operative Bank. (Public.) 1.54% Silverstone Master Issuer High grade ABS (AAA). UK RMBS. 1.1654% 21 Jan 2070 Securitisation of residential British mortgage loans originated and/or acquired by Nationwide Building Society. 1.53% (Public.) NewDay Partnership Funding High grade ABS (AAA). UK credit 2017-1 1.4306% 15 Dec 2027 card. Securitisation of a portfolio of designated consumer credit card, store card and instalment credit accounts 1.53% initially originated or acquired by NewDay Ltd in the UK. (Public.) Paragon Mortgages No 25 1.4371% High grade ABS (AAA). UK RMBS. 15 May 2050 Five-year revolving securitisation of a portfolio of UK buy-to-let mortgages in England and Wales, originated 1.51% and serviced by Paragon. (Public.) RIN II 3.7841% 10 Sep 2030 Mixed CLO (AAA). Consists primarily of senior secured infrastructure finance loans managed by RREEF America 1.45% L.L.C. (Public.) Brass No.6 1.1675% 16 Dec 2060 High grade ABS (AAA), UK RMBS. Senior tranche of securitisation backed by portfolio of UK residential mortgages orginated 1.44% by Accord Mortgages Ltd. (Public.) Marston's Issuer 2.35% 15 Oct Marston's PLC is a leading 2031 independent brewing and pub retailing business. Marston's Issuer PLC operates as a special purpose entity on behalf of 1.37% Marstons PLC, formed for the purpose of issuing debt securities to repay existing credit facilities, refinance indebtedness, and for acquisition purposes. (Public.) Yorkshire Building Society Yorkshire Building Society 3.375% 13 Sep 2028 provides banking services. The bank offers saving accounts, mortgages, savings, insurance, life plans, credit cards, loans 1.32% and travel products to customers in the United Kingdom. This is a subordinated, fixed-to-floating callable bond. (Public.) Westbourne 2016 1 WR Senior 1% Westbourne provides working 30 Sep 2023 capital finance to SMEs in the UK. The company is focused on small borrowers and has 1.30%

employed an advanced technology platform for the application, underwriting and monitoring of loans. (Private.) Leeds Building Society 3.75% 25 Leeds Building Society provides Apr 2029 financial services. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, life cover and home insurance services to customers 1.19% in the United Kingdom. This is a subordinated, fixed-to-floating callable bond. (Public.) Gongga 1% 02 Aug 2025 Regulatory capital trade by a major international bank referencing a US$2bn portfolio of loans to companies domiciled 1.17% in 36 countries. (Private.) Hammerson 6% 23 Feb 2026 The company develops, builds and manages commercial buildings, offices and shopping centres operating throughout the United 1.16% Kingdom. It also has investment and development activities in France and Germany. Senior unsecured, fixed bond. (Public.) Ripon Mortgages 2.0024% 20 Aug High grade ABS (AA+/AAA). UK 2056 RMBS. The portfolio comprises buy-to-let loans originated by Bradford and Bingley and Mortgage Express, secured 1.16% against residential properties located in England and Wales. (Public.) NewRiver REIT 3.5% 07 Mar 2028 NewRiver REIT PLC operates as a real estate investment trust investing in retail properties throughout the United Kingdom. 1.15% Fixed, callable bond. Senior unsecured. (Public.) Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate 3.95% 30 Jun 2022 Estate Limited provides real estate services. The company focuses on investment management brokerage, research, auction, 1.12% sales, research and development property services. Fixed, callable bond. Senior unsecured. (Public.) Castell 2018-1 1.943% 25 Jan High grade ABS (AAA), UK RMBS. 2046 Backed by a portfolio of mortgage loans originated by Optimum Credit Limited and secured against residential 1.08% properties located in England, Wales and Scotland. (Public.) Finsbury Square 2018-2 1.7286% High grade ABS (AAA), UK RMBS. 12 Sep 2068 Backed by a portfolio comprising mortgage loans acquired by Koala Warehouse Limited and secured over residential properties 1.07% located in England and Wales. (Public.) Strategic Review The Directors present the Strategic Report of the Company for the period ended 31 December 2019. The Strategic Report aims to provide Shareholders with the information to assess how the Directors have performed their duty to promote the success of the Company during the period under review. Business and status of the Company The Company was incorporated on 17 July 2018 and the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Company's shares took place on 14 November 2018. It is registered in England and Wales as a public limited company and is an investment company within the terms of section 833 of the Companies Act 2006. The principal activity of the Company is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company has been approved by HM Revenue & Customs as an authorised investment trust under sections 1158 and 1159 of the CTA 2010, subject to there being no serious breaches of regulations. In the opinion of the Directors, the Company is directing its affairs so as to enable it to continue to qualify for such approval. The Company's shares have a listing on the premium segment of the Official List of the FCA and trade on the London Stock Exchange's (LSE) main market for listed securities. Objective The Company aims to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility. Investment policy The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments (Debt Instruments). Over the longer term, it is expected that the Company will be mainly invested in Private Debt Instruments. This part of the portfolio may include Debt Instruments which are nominally quoted but are generally illiquid. The Company operates an unconstrained investment approach and investments may include, but are not limited to: · asset-backed securities, backed by a pool of loans secured against, amongst other assets, residential and commercial mortgages, credit card receivables, auto loans, student loans, commercial loans and corporate loans; · commercial mortgages; · direct lending to SMEs, including lease finance and receivables financing; · distressed debt opportunities to companies undergoing balance sheet restructuring; · infrastructure-related debt assets; · leveraged loans to private equity owned companies; · public Debt Instruments issued by a corporate or sovereign entity which may be liquid or illiquid; · private placement debt securities issued by both public and private organisations; and · structured credit, including bank regulatory capital trades. The Company invests primarily in sterling-denominated Debt Instruments. Where the Company invests in assets not denominated in sterling, it is generally the case that these assets will be hedged back to sterling. Investment restrictions There are no restrictions, either maximum or minimum, on the Company's exposure to sectors, asset classes or geography. The Company looks to achieve diversification and a spread of risk by adhering to the limits and restrictions set out below. Once fully invested, the Company's portfolio will comprise a minimum of 50 investments. The Company may invest up to 30% of gross assets in below investment grade Debt Instruments, which are those instruments rated below BBB- by S&P or Fitch or Baa3 by Moody's or, in the case of unrated Debt Instruments, which have an internal M&G rating below BBB-. The following restrictions will also apply at the individual Debt Instrument level which, for the avoidance of doubt, does not apply to investments to which the Company is exposed through collective investment vehicles: Rating Secured Debt Unsecured Debt Instruments Instruments (% of Gross Assets) (% of Gross Assets) [a] AAA 5% 5% [b] AA/A 4% 3% BBB 3% 2% Below investment 2% 1% grade [a] Secured Debt Instruments are secured by a first or secondary fixed and/or floating charge. [b] This limit excludes investments in G7 Sovereign Instruments. For the purposes of the above investment restrictions, the credit rating of a Debt Instrument is taken to be the rating assigned by S&P, Fitch or Moody's, or in the case of unrated Debt Instruments, an internal rating by M&G. In the case of split ratings by recognised rating agencies, the second-highest rating will be used. The Company typically invests directly, but it may also invest indirectly through collective investment vehicles, which are expected to be managed or advised by an M&G entity. The Company may not invest more than 20% of gross assets in any one collective investment vehicle and not more than 40% of gross assets in collective investment vehicles in aggregate. No more than 10% of gross assets may be invested in other investment companies that are listed on the Official List. Unless otherwise stated, the above investment restrictions apply at the time of investment. Borrowings The Company is managed primarily on an ungeared basis, although the Company may from time to time be geared tactically through the use of borrowings. Borrowings would principally be used for investment purposes, but may also be used to manage the Company's working capital requirements or to fund market purchases of shares. Gearing represented by borrowing will not exceed 30% of the Company's net asset value (NAV), calculated at the time of draw down, but is typically not expected to exceed 20% of the Company's NAV. Hedging and derivatives The Company does not employ derivatives for investment purposes. Derivatives may however be used for efficient portfolio management, including for currency hedging. Cash management

The Company may hold cash on deposit and may invest in cash equivalent investments, which may include short- term investments in money market-type funds ("Cash and Cash Equivalents"). There is no restriction on the amount of Cash and Cash Equivalents that the Company may hold and there may be times when it is appropriate for the Company to have a significant Cash and Cash Equivalents position. For the avoidance of doubt, the restrictions set out above in relation to investing in collective investment vehicles do not apply to money market type funds. Changes to the investment policy Any material change to the Company's investment policy set out above will require the approval of Shareholders by way of an ordinary resolution at a General Meeting and the approval of the UK Listing Authority. Investment process The investment process for the Company consists of a number of stages: the decision to invest, monitoring of investments and ongoing engagement and divestment. Investment decision-making is undertaken by the Investment Manager, who determine whether an investment is appropriate for the Company's investment mandate. Investments are only made after extensive research based on information, research and analysis from our in-house analysts and external sources. The investment process is designed to ensure that the risk and return profile of investments is fully understood. Regular monitoring of investments enables determination of whether an investment remains appropriate. This includes monitoring the performance of investments by fund managers, analysts and internal control and governance processes. The Investment Manager proactively engages with relevant parties on any issue which may, potentially, affect an investment's ability to deliver sustainable performance in line with expectations. At some point, the Investment Manager may decide to divest from an investment (or the investment may complete in line with agreed terms, including pre-payment). This might be for a variety of reasons including; the investment being no longer suitable for the investment mandate, the outcome of engagement being unsatisfactory or as a result of the investment team's valuation assessment. Investment decision making is only undertaken by the fund managers designated by the Investment Manager. Key performance indicators In order to measure the success of the Company in meeting its objectives and policy, and to evaluate the performance of the Investment Manager, the Directors take into account the following key performance indicators (KPIs): at IPO as at or period ending 14 November 2018 31 December 2019 NAV per share 98.38p 101.72p Mid-market price per 100.00p 106.00p Ordinary Share Premium to NAV [a] 1.65% 4.21% Annualised dividend - 3.13% yield Dividends declared per 3.74p Ordinary Share Revenue return per - 2.6p Ordinary Share NAV total return [a] - 5.6% Mid-market price total - 8.2% return [a] Ongoing charges figure - 0.93% [a] [a] Alternative performance measures. Share price discount or premium to NAV The share price premium to NAV as at 31 December 2019 was 4.21%. During the period from IPO the shares traded at an average premium to NAV of 4.64%. Dividend yield The Company paid its first dividend of 2.09p per Ordinary Share on 18 July 2019. A second dividend of 1.65p (in respect of the period ending 31 December 2019) will be paid on 28 February 2020. The annualised dividend yield for the period since IPO on the closing share price on 31 December 2019 was 3.13%. Portfolio performance In support of the Company's investment objective, the Board monitors the portfolio performance against a number of total return indices in public investment grade and high yield markets. These are not explicit benchmarks but provide relevant data for assessing the portfolio's performance. In addition, progress of deployment of funds into private assets is monitored alongside the balance of fixed to floating rate coupons, yield to maturity and modified duration of the portfolio. Further details are provided in the Chairman's statement and Investment Manager's reports above. Ongoing charge The Board reviews the costs of running the Company calculated using the Association of Investment Companies' (AIC) methodology for the ongoing charge. Risk management Role of the Board The Directors have overall responsibility for risk management and internal control within the Company. They recognise that risk is inherent in the Company's operation and that effective risk management is an important element in the success of the organisation. The Directors have delegated responsibility for the assurance of the risk management process and the review of mitigating controls to the Audit Committee. The Directors, when setting the risk management strategy, also determine the nature and extent of the significant risks and their risk appetite in implementing this strategy. In arriving at its judgement of what risks the Company faces, the Board has considered the Company's operations in the light of the following factors: · the nature and extent of risks it regards as acceptable for the Company to bear in line with its overall business objective; · the threat of such risks becoming reality; · the Company's ability to reduce the incidence and impact of risk on its performance; · the cost to the Company and benefits related to the review of risk and associated controls of the Company; and · the extent to which the third-party service providers operate the relevant controls. Principal risks and uncertainties The Company is exposed to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the valuation of its assets and/or the income from the investment portfolio to fluctuate. The Board, through delegation to the Audit Committee, has undertaken a robust assessment and review of the principal risks facing the Company, together with a review of any new risks that may have arisen during the period, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. These risks are formally documented within the Company's key risk register, so that the risks identified and the controls in place to mitigate those risks can be monitored. The risks are assessed on the basis of the likelihood of them happening, the impact on the business if they were to occur and the effectiveness of the controls in place to mitigate them. The key risks identified by the Board, and the associated key mitigants and controls, are set out below: ? Market risk and credit risk Market risk embodies the potential for both losses and gains and includes foreign currency risk, interest rate risk and price risk. Market risk mainly arises from uncertainty about future values of financial instruments influenced by price, currency and interest rate movements. It represents the potential gain or loss that the Company may suffer through holding market positions in investments in the face of market movements. Foreign currency risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company is exposed to risks that the exchange rate of its reporting currency relative to other currencies may change in a manner that has an effect on the value of the portion of the Company's assets which are denominated in currencies other than its own reporting currency. Hedging instruments are used by the Investment Manager to manage foreign currency risk. Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company's investments are in some cases subject to interest rate risk. In relation to fixed rate obligations, when interest rates decline, the values can be expected to rise, and, conversely, when interest rates rise, the value of fixed rate obligations can be expected to decline. Hedging instruments are used by the Investment Manager to manage interest rate risk. Market price risk includes changes in market prices, other than those arising from foreign currency or interest rate risk, which may affect the value of investments, such as macroeconomic and geopolitical events and trends, and sectoral influences. As the Company invests in public and private debt instruments, it is regularly exposed to market risk and the value of the Company's portfolio fluctuates in response to developments in financial markets. The Board has put in place limits on the Company's gearing, portfolio concentration and use of derivatives, which it believes to be appropriate to keep the Company's investment portfolio adequately diversified and to manage risk. Because of its investment strategy, the Company is also materially exposed to credit risk, which is the risk that one party to a financial instrument will cause a financial loss for the other party by failing to discharge an obligation. The main concentration to which the Company is exposed arises from

the Company's investments in Debt Instruments. The Company's policy to manage this risk is to invest no more than 30% of the Company's assets in Debt Instruments that have a minimum credit rating below BBB- (or equivalent). Within the above limit, the Company may also invest in unrated assets where a rating is assigned by the Investment Manager using an internal methodology that is based on the categorisations used by rating agencies. When new investment opportunities arise, a detailed credit review is undertaken by the Investment Manager. A fundamental qualitative and quantitative assessment of both business and financial risk, supported by appropriate financial modelling, alongside a review of the corporate structure and issuance document form the basis of the credit review. On an ongoing basis, the Investment Manager monitors the Company's investments against a variety of measures including financial performance and their progress against a variety of covenants. The Company is also exposed to counterparty credit risk on trading derivative products, Cash and Cash Equivalents, amounts due from brokers and other receivable balances. The Company only transacts with parties that the Investment Manager considers to be reliable from a credit risk perspective. ? Investment management performance risk Other than in respect of market risk, the performance of the Company's portfolio of assets depends primarily on the investment strategy, asset allocation and stock selection decisions taken by the Investment Manager within the parameters and constraints imposed by the Company's investment policy. The Investment Manager applies a 'three lines of defence' model for risk management, incorporating the individual fund manager and line management; independent risk and compliance functions and reporting structures; and internal audit. Measures and tools such as volatility estimation, value at risk analysis and stress testing are used in order to better understand risk concentrations within the portfolio. ? Liquidity risk The Company invests in public and private debt instruments. Certain of these investments may be difficult to value or realise (if at all). The market price that is achievable for such investments may ultimately therefore be lower than the carrying values of these assets as reflected in the Company's reported NAV per Ordinary Share from time to time. As the Company is closed-ended, it is not exposed to the same risks of liquidity mismatch that are inherent in the management of portfolios owned by open-ended funds. This enables the Company to invest in assets that have limited or no secondary market liquidity in order to seek to capture the additional yield that is generally available compared to more liquid instruments. Before the Company's fifth AGM in 2024, the Board will submit to Shareholders proposals to enable them to realise the value of their Ordinary Shares. The Board monitors the liquidity profile of the Company's assets on a quarterly basis through the receipt of an asset liquidity analysis from the Investment Manager. ? Operational risk In common with most other investment trusts, the Company has no executive directors, no executive management and no employees. The Company delegates key operational tasks to third-party service providers that are specialists in their fields, as follows: · management of the Company's investment portfolio - M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited; · preparation and maintenance of the Company's Financial Statements and maintenance of its records - State Street Bank and Trust Company; · Company Secretarial and registrar services - Link Asset Services; · worldwide custody of the Company's assets - State Street Bank and Trust Company; and · safekeeping and depositary services - State Street Trustees Limited. Failure by any service provider to carry out its obligations to the Company in accordance with the terms of its appointment could have a materially detrimental impact on the operation of the Company or administration of its investments. The termination of the Company's relationship with any third-party service provider or any delay in appointing a replacement for such service provider could disrupt the business of the Company materially and could have a material adverse effect on the Company's performance. Service provider oversight is conducted through ongoing interaction through the Management Engagement and Audit Committees and is formalised through an annual evaluation process. ? Dividend policy risk The level of dividends that the Board will declare, and the extent to which those dividends comprise 'streamed' income on the one hand and capital profits on the other hand, will be dependent largely on the performance of the Company's investment portfolio over time and the market conditions that exist during relevant performance periods. Apart from asset selection and market conditions, factors that may also affect performance include, inter alia, the Company's level of gearing, its accounting policies, changes in variable interest rates, the level of loan or bond prepayments and a change in the tax treatment of the interest received by the Company. The Investment Manager runs a dividend projection model that is regularly reviewed by the Board. · Regulatory, legal and statutory risk: changes in laws, government policy or regulations The Company is subject to laws, government policy and regulations enacted by national and local governments. Any change in the law, regulation or government policy affecting the Company may have a material adverse effect on the value of its investments, its ability to carry on its business and successfully pursue its investment policy and on its earnings and returns to Shareholders. In particular, the Company is required to comply with certain requirements that are applicable to listed closed-ended investment companies, including section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010. Any failure to comply may potentially result in a loss of investment trust company status. The Company must comply with the Listing Rules, Prospectus Rules, the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the rules of the London Stock Exchange. Any failure in future to comply with any future changes to such rules and regulations may result in the Shares being suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange. The Company mitigates any such failure by delegating key operational tasks to specialist third-party service providers combined with close oversight and monitoring through the Audit Committee. MAR can be defined as Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament on market abuse, otherwise known as the Market Abuse Regulation, or "MAR". It requires the Board of the Company to adopt certain processes to ensure that, inter alia, price sensitive information must be, subject to certain exemptions, promptly disclosed to the public via a regulatory news service in order to ensure an orderly market in the Company's shares. The risk to the company of failure to comply with MAR is mitigated by close Board oversight and monitoring through the compliance function at the Investment Manager. UK exit from the European Union The UK left the European Union (EU) on 31 January 2020 ("Brexit"). Following this date, the UK entered a transition period expected to last until 31 December 2020. During this period, the UK's trading relationship with the EU is expected to remain the same whilst a new trade and tariff arrangement is negotiated. The negotiation of the UK's future trading relationship with the EU could create uncertainty in the UK and certain EU markets, which may lead to fluctuations in the performance of the Company, its NAV, and its earning and returns to Shareholders. It could also potentially make it more difficult for the Company to raise capital in the EU and/or increase the regulatory compliance burden on the Company. This could restrict the Company's future activities and thereby negatively affect returns. As such, it is not possible to state the impact that post-Brexit trade negotiations will have on the Company and its investments. Emerging risks The Board have considered the emerging risks for the Company and have not identified any supplementary material risk factors beyond those stated above. Viability statement The UK Financial Reporting Council (FRC) maintains the UK's Corporate Governance Code ("the Code") to promote high quality corporate governance and reporting. Under the Code, the Directors are required to state that in their opinion the Company's resources are adequate for it to continue in business for at least 12 months from the date of the Financial Statements and, therefore, it is appropriate that the Financial Statements be prepared on a going concern basis. This statement appears below. In accordance with provision C.2.2 of the 2016 Code, the Directors are also required to assess the prospects for the Company over a longer period than the 12 months referred to in the going concern guidance and statement. The Directors have elected to review the viability of the Company for a four-year period up to the AGM of the Company to be held in 2024 by reference to the weighted average life of the Debt Instruments in the Company's portfolio and the potential need to return cash to Shareholders following the 2024 AGM.

In assessing the viability of the Company over this four-year period, the Directors have considered a number of factors. Most importantly, they have weighed the characteristics of a closed- end fund and the investment policy of the Company against the risks the Company faces as set out in this Strategic Report. The Directors have assumed that neither the closed-ended structure of the Company, the investment policy it follows nor the risks it faces are likely to change substantially, or for the worse with respect to the viability of the Company, over the four- year period they have selected for the purposes of this viability statement. The Directors have also assumed that the Company will continue to maintain a sufficient level of liquidity and to generate substantial income for the foreseeable future in order to meet its liabilities. As the Directors are ultimately responsible for ensuring that the investment policy of the Company is followed by the Investment Manager, they are confident in making these assumptions about the future of the Company. The Company is an investment trust, not a trading company, and it invests in a diversified portfolio. As a closed-ended fund, it is not subject to redemptions by Shareholders prior to, potentially, the 2024 exit opportunity. The Company's portfolio also generates substantial levels of income to meet its expenses, which are largely fixed overheads that represent a small percentage of its net assets. Based on their assessment of the nature of the Company, its investment policy and financial resources, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and to meet its liabilities as they fall due over the next four years. Going concern statement The activities of the Company, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, including its performance, financial position, cash flows and liquidity position, are described in the Strategic Report. In addition, the Company's policies and processes for managing its key financial risks are described in note 13 below. As at 31 December 2019, the Company's total assets less current liabilities were GBP132.23m. The Directors have reviewed the financial projections of the Company from the date of this report, which shows that the Company will be able to generate sufficient cash flows in order to meet its liabilities as they fall due. As a consequence, the Directors believe that the Company continues to be well placed to manage its business risks successfully. The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and for a period of 12 months from the date of the approval of this Annual Report. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing this Annual Report and Accounts. Investment management and third-party service provider arrangements The Board has overall responsibility for the Company's activities, including the review of investment activity and performance and the control and supervision of all suppliers of services to the Company, including the Investment Manager. It is also responsible for the determination of the Company's investment policy and strategy and the Company's system of internal and financial controls, including ensuring that commercial risks and financing needs are properly considered and that the obligations of a public limited company are adhered to. To assist the Board in the operations of the Company, arrangements have been put in place to delegate authority for the performance of day-to-day operations of the Company to the Investment Manager and other third-party service providers. The Board has appointed the Investment Manager to manage the Company's investment portfolio within guidelines set by the Board. The Investment Manager is in frequent contact with the Board and supplies the Directors with regular updates on the Company's activities and detailed reports at each Board meeting. Investment Manager The Company has appointed M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited (the "Investment Manager") to act as the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) for the purposes of the AIFM Directive and, accordingly, the Investment Manager is responsible for providing discretionary portfolio management and risk management services to the Company. The Investment Management Agreement dated 26 September 2018 is for an initial term of five years from 14 November 2018 and thereafter subject to termination on not less than six months' written notice by either party. The Investment Management Agreement can be terminated at any time in the event of the insolvency of the Company or the Investment Manager or in the event that the Investment Manager ceases to be authorised and regulated by the FCA (if required to be so authorised and regulated to continue to carry out its duties under the Investment Management Agreement). Under the Investment Management Agreement, the Investment Manager is entitled to receive from the Company an investment management fee, which is calculated and paid quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of (i) 0.5% per annum of the prevailing published NAV until the end of the Company's first accounting period, the 31 December 2018; and (ii) 0.7% per annum of the prevailing published NAV thereafter. The investment management fee was amended by way of a side letter to the Investment Management Agreement dated 22 October 2019 so that the fee payable will be retained at the annual rate of 0.5% beyond the 31 December 2019 until such time as the Board agrees that the portfolio is appropriately positioned to meet the Company's medium term annualised dividend target of LIBOR plus 4%. Where the Company invests in a collective investment vehicle that is managed or advised by an M&G entity, the Investment Manager will reduce its investment management fee by the amount of any equivalent management fee that is charged to such collective investment vehicle or such entity will rebate its management fee such that the Investment Manager ensures the Company is not charged twice. The above arrangement will not apply to any other fees or expenses charged to the Company or any such entity in which it invests. The Investment Manager is also entitled to be paid half of any arrangement fee charged by the Company to the issuer of a Debt Instrument in which the Company invests. The balance of any arrangement fee is retained by the Company. Continuing appointment of Investment Manager As at the date of this Report, the Directors are of the opinion that the Investment Manager has executed the Company's investment strategy according to the Board's expectations. Accordingly, the Directors believe that the continuing appointment of M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited as the Investment Manager of the Company, on the terms agreed, is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. Administrator Under an Administration Agreement dated 26 September 2018, the Company has appointed State Street Bank and Trust Company to act as administrator. The administrator provides day-to-day administration of the Company and is also responsible for the Company's general administrative functions, including the calculation and publication of the NAV and maintenance of the Company's accounting and statutory records. The Administration Agreement is terminable, inter alia, upon not less than six months' written notice. The Administration Agreement is also terminable immediately upon the occurrence of certain standard events, including the insolvency of the Company or the Administrator or a party committing a material breach of the Administration Agreement (where such breach has not been remedied within 30 calendar days of written notice being given). Depositary Under a Depositary Agreement dated 26 September 2018, the Company has also appointed State Street Trustees Limited as depositary to provide depositary services to the Company, which will include safekeeping of the assets of the Company. The Depositary is permitted to delegate (and authorise its delegates to sub-delegate) the safekeeping of the assets of the Company. The Administrator and Depositary are entitled to a combined fee (the "State Street Fee"). The State Street Fee shall be up to 0.08% of the NAV per annum. The fee is subject to a minimum rate, whereby if the NAV is less than GBP250m, the fee will be calculated as if the NAV were GBP250m. The State Street Fee is calculated monthly and payable monthly in arrears. Custodian The Depositary has delegated safekeeping duties as set out in the AIFM Directive and the FCA Handbook to State Street Bank & Trust Company, whom it has appointed as global sub-custodian. Registrar The Company entered into a Registrar Agreement dated 26 September 2018 with Link Asset Services to provide registrar services in relation to the transfer and settlement of shares. Under the agreement, the Registrar is entitled to a fee calculated on the basis of the number of Shareholders and the number of transfers processed (exclusive of any VAT). In addition, the Registrar is entitled to certain other fees for ad hoc services rendered from time to time. The Registrar Agreement is for an initial period of one year from the date of Initial Admission and thereafter shall automatically renew for successive

The Company Secretarial Agreement is for an initial period of 12 months and thereafter shall automatically renew for successive periods of 12 months unless or until terminated by either party (a) at the end of the initial period, provided written notice is given to the other party at least six months prior to the end of the initial period or (b) at the end of any successive 12-month period, provided written notice is given to the other party at least six months prior to the end of such successive 12-month period. Section 172 Statement Overview The Directors' overarching duty is to act in good faith and in a way that is the most likely to promote the success of the Company as set out in Section 172 of the Companies Act 2006. In doing so, Directors must take into consideration the interests of the various stakeholders of the Company and the impact the Company has on the community and the environment; take a long-term view on consequences of the decisions they make; and aim to maintain a reputation for high standards of business conduct and fair treatment between the members of the Company. Fulfilling this duty naturally supports the Company in achieving its investment objective and helps to ensure that all decisions are made in a responsible and sustainable way. In accordance with the requirements of the Companies (Miscellaneous Reporting) Regulations 2018, the Company explains how the Directors have discharged their duty under Section 172 below. To ensure that the Directors are aware of and understand their duties, they are provided with the relevant information as part of their induction, as well as receiving regular and ongoing updates and training on the relevant matters. They also have continued access to the advice and services of the Company Secretary and, when deemed necessary, the Directors can seek independent professional advice. The schedule of Matters Reserved for the Board, as well as the Terms of Reference of its committees are reviewed on at least an annual basis and further describe the Directors' responsibilities and obligations, and include any statutory and regulatory duties. The Audit Committee has the responsibility for the ongoing review of the Company's risk management systems and internal controls and, to the extent that they are applicable, risks related to the matters set out in Section 172 are included in the Company's risk register and are subject to periodic and regular reviews and monitoring. Decision-making The Board considers the impact that any material decision will have on all relevant stakeholders to ensure that it is making a decision that promotes the long-term success of the Company, whether this be in relation to dividends, new investment opportunities, potential future fundraisings etc. Stakeholders The Board seeks to understand the needs and priorities of the Company's stakeholders and these are taken into account during all its discussions and as part of its decision-making. The Board has considered which parties should be deemed to be stakeholders of the Company. As the Company is an externally managed investment company and does not have any employees or customers, its key stakeholders comprise its Shareholders, regulators (including service party regulators) and service providers. The section below discusses why these stakeholders are considered of importance to the Company and the actions taken to ensure that their interests are taken into account. Importance Board engagement Shareholders Continued Shareholder support The Company has over 120 and engagement are critical to Shareholders, including the continued existence of the institutional and retail Company and the successful investors. The Board is delivery of its long-term committed to maintaining open strategy. channels of communication and to engage with Shareholders in a manner they find most meaningful in order to gain an understanding of their views. These include the channels below. Before the Company's fifth annual general meeting in 2024, the Board will formulate and submit to Shareholders proposals (which may constitute a tender offer or other method of distribution) to provide · AGM: the Company welcomes Shareholders with an opportunity and encourages attendance and to realise the value of their participation from Ordinary Shares at the then Shareholders at its first and prevailing NAV per Ordinary subsequent AGMs. Shareholders Share less costs. In all will have the opportunity to circumstances, the Board will meet the Directors and seek to balance the interests of Investment Manager and to both continuing Shareholders and address questions to them those electing to realise their directly. The Investment investment. Manager will attend the AGM and will provide a presentation on the Company's performance and the future outlook. The Company values any feedback and questions it may receive from Shareholders ahead of and during the AGM and will take action or make changes, when and as appropriate. · Publications: the Annual Report and interim results are made available on the Company's website and the Annual Report is circulated to Shareholders. This information is supplemented by the monthly calculation and publication of the NAV per share which is announced via the regulatory new service of the London Stock Exchange. In addition, a monthly factsheet and/or a quarterly newsletter is published by the Investment Manager on the Company's website. Feedback and/or questions that the Company receives from Shareholders help the Company evolve its reporting, aiming to render the reports and updates transparent and understandable. The Board decided to seek Shareholder approval at the forthcoming AGM to take advantage of the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 to allow electronic communications with its Shareholders, including making important documents available through its website. This would reduce the amount of printing the Company needs to undertake, which will have a positive impact on the environment. · Shareholder meetings: unlike trading companies one- to-one Shareholder meetings take the form of a meeting with the Investment Manager rather than members of the Board. Feedback from all substantive meetings between the Investment Manager and Shareholders is shared with the Board. The Chairman, the Chairman of the Audit Committee or other members of the Board are available to meet with Shareholders to

