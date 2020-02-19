

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group plc (MONY.L) announced Mark Lewis plans to step down as Chief Executive. The Board has started a formal search process for his replacement which includes internal and external candidates.



Moneysupermarket.com noted that Mark remains in role and fully engaged with the business. He wishes to ensure a smooth transition to his successor, the Group said. Following this, Mark Lewis plans to pursue his career in a new direction.



The preliminary results for 2019 will be presented on 20 February 2020. The Group has met market expectations for 2019.



