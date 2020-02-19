Capgemini SE: Capgemini Press Release // ISAI Cap Venture invests in Toucan Toco, a SaaS based business management platform that uses data for storytelling

Good morning,

Toucan Toco provides business driven insights to help organizations make transformational decisions

Paris, February 19, 2020 - Capgemini and ISAI , through their joint investment fund ISAI Cap Venture , announced today that they have made their first minority investment in Toucan Toco , a data storytelling solution; this forms part of Toucan Toco's first-ever round of funding of €12 million, led by Balderton Capital.

"Attracting a promising startup like Toucan Toco, shortly after the launch of the fund, confirms that the joining of forces between a professional VC and a strong business partner is a good value proposition," said Lucia Sinapi-Thomas, Managing Director of Capgemini Ventures1.

In a global Business Intelligence market expected to reach nearly $150 billion by 20252, data will become an even more critical path to strategic decisions. Therefore, the need for a better understanding of operations and related indicators will be at the heart of major transformational projects driven by CxOs. Created in 2014 and self-financed since then, Toucan Toco has become a significant player in the data industry, focusing on data storytelling, by facilitating the understanding of complex data through simple and collaborative applications. Toucan Toco makes business data and reports, the last milestone of the data value chain, available to all levels of a company mainly for non-technical decision makers to consume.

"We are pleased to invest in Toucan Toco as we know their value proposition will enable Capgemini Invent to create deeper collaborations with our clients, by unlocking the real value of data, and accelerate major transformational projects," said Etienne Piollet, Vice President at Capgemini Invent and Toucan Toco Business Sponsor. "Toucan Toco's solution perfectly complements Capgemini's approach and core competencies in driving innovation for clients."

Capgemini and Toucan Toco have already demonstrated their ability to deliver joint value to common clients. Along with this investment, Capgemini will support Toucan Toco's strategic agenda of accelerated growth in Europe and the US, leveraging the Toucan Toco solution as part of its global Insights and Data capabilities and offerings.

"By democratizing data storytelling, Toucan Toco has shown over the last 5 years that it is one of the up and coming main players in the software market. Thanks to our success, we are proud to be the first company chosen by the ISAI Cap Venture fund for investment. This partnership is one of the key pillars that will help us to accelerate growth in France, but also in Europe and in the United States," said Baptiste Jourdan, Toucan Toco's Co-Founder and VP Europe / Head of Alliances.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of almost 220,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2019 global revenues of EUR 14.1 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com . People matter, results count.

ABOUT ISAI

Launched in 2010, ISAI is the Tech Entrepreneurs' Fund and brings together a community of over 250 entrepreneurs around the world.

Nearly 200 successful entrepreneurs, who have invested in ISAI funds, and more than 50 ISAI-backed start-up co-founders share the collective ambition of co-writing great entrepreneurial stories. ISAI invests in differentiated projects run by ambitious teams that it selects rigorously and actively supports.

ISAI Gestion, an investment management company approved by the AMF, with over €400 million under management, aims to finance and support high potential Tech companies, initially French founders at seed/pre-series A stage

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or for investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice.









1 Capgemini Ventures is part of Capgemini's approach to enabling its open innovation strategy: connecting the Group's large client organizations to a global ecosystem of innovation partners and start-ups, to create the most promising and innovative digital solutions for their businesses.







2 Based on Kenneth Research Global Business Intelligence Market report from April 2019













