AIQ, the brain behind Signal AI's media monitoring and market intelligence platform, will upgrade the organisation's proprietary artificial intelligence

Today, Signal AI, one of the leading companies transforming how business leaders make sense of the world's information, has announced the launch of AIQ, the next generation of AI technology powering their media monitoring and market intelligence platform. AIQ enhances the proprietary artificial intelligence underpinning Signal AI's platform and heralds a step-change in the use of AI to address common public relations challenges.

The PR and communications industry is poorly served by incumbent legacy technology that has failed to meaningfully integrate artificial intelligence. Signal AI's introduction of AIQ to the market further distinguishes them as the pioneer in this space, offering real AI technology that delivers tangible results to PR professionals and beyond.

The first in a series of new features to be powered by AIQ will be Signal AI's "Briefings". When speaking to customers, Signal AI identified an unmet need in the market where PR teams wanted to share market insights to assist with the larger business goals. However, the volume of news is so significant, they could not adequately share insightful news stories. Signal AI's "Briefings" uses the latest AI technologies to cluster and rank the content in high volume news scenarios and create a briefing email consisting of a manageable number of stories that help colleagues stay on top of current events within and across industries.

Luca Grulla, VP Technology, Signal AI: "We have been using AI to solve common challenges in PR communications since our inception. The market has been struggling with longstanding problems such as accurately quantifying PR impact, and time-consuming, manual tasks such as media monitoring, which is plagued by poor accuracy and too much noise. The launch of AIQ underscores how we are leveraging our proprietary AI technology to develop the capabilities of our platform and ultimately, help our customers uplevel their work."

David Benigson, Co-Founder, and CEO, Signal AI: "Our vision at Signal AI is to provide communication professionals and senior leaders with the same clarity and transparency about the world beyond their organisation as they have inside it. AIQ allows us to level up communications professionals to help them be more strategic, and empower business leaders to work smarter, react in real-time, and make informed business decisions."

In 2019, Signal AI saw unprecedented success, more than doubling its customer base, international expansion into the US and APAC, and a successful Series C funding. Signal AI will be launching new capabilities powered by AIQ and upgrading existing features within the platform.

About Signal AI

Signal AI is an AI-powered business intelligence and media monitoring company that aggregates, analyses, and provides business leaders with insights into digital, print and broadcast media, news, and regulatory data. Signal's cutting-edge machine learning enables businesses to track their competitive landscape, changes to regulation, and monitor their reputation-empowering them to make smarter, faster business decisions. For more information on the Signal AI platform, visit the Signal AI website: https://www.signal-ai.com/.

