Leveraging low latency access to trade SONIA and SOFR contracts

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, today announced that Capitalead, a proprietary trading firm, has expanded its use of Vela's award-winning DMA Platform to access global futures and options markets.

Vela's DMA Platform offers normalised order entry, pre-trade risk, drop copy, full risk management and normalised market data, supported by a strong clearing member ecosystem. This high-performant and scalable platform provides low latency and fully-normalised access to all the major listed derivatives venues for buy-side and sell-side firms. Vela offers the platform as a fully-hosted and managed solution (as-a-Service), leveraging its existing infrastructure network, exchange connectivity lines, and major points of presence across the globe.

Prior to working with Vela, Capitalead used multiple disparate systems for access to derivatives venues on a per-market basis. By implementing Vela's DMA Platform for order entry and risk, Capitalead were able to rapidly expand to multiple additional markets, including CurveGlobal, ICE and CME and trade new SONIA and SOFR contracts. Vela's ecosystem of brokers also ensured a simple and smooth deployment, with a seamless onboarding of position and pre-trade risk checks.

Binyamin Ben-David, Director at Capitalead, commented, "Over the last year, we used Vela's platform to rapidly expand into new markets. When we conducted our due diligence review of technology providers, we selected Vela because we found their low latency and high-performance DMA Platform was entirely in line with our requirements." He continued, "Throughout our partnership with them, Vela always provided us with excellent support and services while helping us to gain access to new markets quickly and efficiently and we are delighted to further expand our relationship."

Rob Lane, Head of Sales, EMEA APAC at Vela said, "Proprietary trading firms like Capitalead need to be able to rely on highly-performant, scalable solutions that simplify their access to global markets and liquidity through a broker-neutral platform. With Vela's DMA platform, Capitalead gets the execution edge they need to compete in the global derivatives markets. Delivered as-a-Service, the platform drastically cuts the time to market and allows our clients to respond quickly to new trading opportunities." He added, "Vela is very pleased to continue supporting Capitalead in accessing multiple venues to trade interest rate derivatives on the SOFR benchmark."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly-regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading, data and risk APIs and can be delivered as-a-Service from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

Visit us at www.tradevela.com. Follow us on Twitter @TradeVela.

About Capitalead

Capitalead isan innovative proprietary algorithmic trading company specializing in financial derivatives and government bonds. The trading systems are based on highly mathematical algorithms which exploit arbitrages, undetectable by others, to maximize profitability. These systems are fully automated and proven to be stable for more than 15 years. Capitalead's trading servers are hosted in various locations worldwide, including London, Chicago, Sao Paolo, Seoul and Tel Aviv.

For inquiries: info@capitalead.com

