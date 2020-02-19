Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865048 ISIN: GB0005758098 Ticker-Symbol: MGI 
Tradegate
18.02.20
11:14 Uhr
7,696 Euro
+0,012
+0,16 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
MEGGITT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEGGITT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,572
7,776
09:34
7,608
7,744
09:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEGGITT
MEGGITT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEGGITT PLC7,696+0,16 %