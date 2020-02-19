Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Industrivärden AB with effect from 2020-02-20. Last day of trading is set to 2023-02-09, 2025-02-10. The instruments will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=757482