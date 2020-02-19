As from February 21, 2020, subscription rights issued by XMReality AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until March 4, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------ Short name: XMR TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: Series 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013775962 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 190328 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO /8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from February 21, 2020, paid subscription shares issued by XMReality AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: XMR BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: Series 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013775970 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 190329 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO /8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye ABon 08 121 576 90.