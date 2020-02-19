Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

WKN: 940561 ISIN: GB0009252882 
19.02.2020 | 10:04
Accomplished Scientific Leader and GSK Veteran, Dean Edney Joins Sai Life Sciences

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), today announced the appointment of Dr. Dean Edney as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Process Research & Development. An accomplished scientific leader and industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in small molecule pharmaceutical process and product development, Dean Edney will split his time between the company's R&D centre in Hyderabad, India and the new R&D facility in Alderley Park, Manchester, UK.

Dr. Dean Edney, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Process Research & Development, Sai Life Sciences

Making the announcement, CEO & Managing Director of Sai Life Sciences, Krishna Kanumuri said, "We are delighted to welcome Dean on board Sai Life Sciences as we open our new Process R&D facility in Manchester, UK. His joining strengthens our vision of creating a world-class, global process R&D organization that applies cutting edge scientific approaches and technology to rapidly deliver high-quality scientific output irrespective of the geographical location."

As part of its organization-wide transformation initiative, Sai Nxt, the company aspires to enhance its Process Research & Development (PR&D) capability allowing customers to accelerate their research and development programs and deliver commercial products through the rapid application of high quality science to all areas of API process research, development and manufacturing. It will achieve this by combining expertise in rapid, cost effective, process optimisation and scale-up in Hyderabad with expertise in application of new technology and parallel & statistical approaches to process development in Manchester into a single global PR&D organisation.

Commenting on his appointment, Dean Edney said, "I am incredibly excited to be joining Sai Life Sciences at a time of significant investment and growth. My aim is to ensure that the investment in facilities and technology is matched by investment in people and capability, thereby accelerating our clients' ability to deliver new medicines to patients."

Previously, over a 25-year career at GlaxoSmithKline, Dean demonstrated a strong track record of cross-functional leadership to deliver projects and develop capability across all phases of API process research & development, from early non-clinical supply and route scouting through to validation of commercial control strategies. Dean received his BSc in Chemistry and Ph.D. in Synthetic Organic Chemistry from the University of Nottingham, UK.

About Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CDMO driven by a vision to support the launch of 25 new medicines by 2025. It works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, accelerating the discovery, development and manufacture of complex small molecules. A pure-play CDMO, Sai Life Sciences has served a diverse set of NCE development programs, consistently delivering value based on its quality and responsiveness. Today, it works with 7 of the top 10 large pharma companies, as well as several small and mid-sized pharma & biotech companies. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. www.sailife.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092322/Dean_Edney_Sai_Life_Sciences.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044186/Sai_Life_Sciences_Logo.jpg

Sai Life Sciences Logo

