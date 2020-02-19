Today, February 19, 2020, Sterner Stenhus Förvaltning AB published a press release with information about a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Solnaberg Property AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Solnaberg Property AB (publ) (SOLNA, ISIN code SE0009155211, order book ID 128129), shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.