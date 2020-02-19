

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Wednesday as the euro retreated and data showed the number of new coronavirus cases fell for a second straight day.



The euro extended declines, a day after a survey showed a sharp deterioration in German investor sentiment.



The benchmark DAX was up 59 points, or 0.43 percent, at 13,740 after climbing 0.8 percent the previous day.



Automakers, which are heavily exposed to China were flat to slightly higher.



Metro AG gained 0.6 percent after it concluded a notarized purchase agreement with the SCP Group on the sale of the hypermarket business and related business activities.



Polymer company Covestro rallied 3.4 percent. The company reported that its fourth-quarter net income fell 53.2 percent to 37 million euros from last year's 79 million euros.



Telecom giant Deutsche Telekom climbed 2.7 percent. The company reported net profit for the fourth-quarter of 654 million euros, compared to a loss of 431 million euros in the same quarter last year.



ElringKlinger AG advanced 2.8 percent after reporting its preliminary fiscal 2019 results.



Gerresheimer AG shares fell more than 4 percent and Telefonica Deutschland Holding declined 1.7 percent.



