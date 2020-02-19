DigiPlex Scoops Both Hyperscale Investment and Global Financial Leader Awards at Global Finance Summit

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for innovative, secure and sustainable data centres, last Thursday won the Hyperscale Investment of the Year award for its Fetsund Data Center transformation. DigiPlex founder and chairman, Byrne Murphy also won the Global Financial Leader Award. Both were awarded at the prestigious Finvest Summit in Zurich.

The Finvest summit brings together finance, investment and site selection executives, from across the data center, cloud and Edge computing sectors. Its awards are seen as international recognition of the best of the best in the industry. Winning here is a significant achievement for any organisation.

DigiPlex was awarded Hyperscale Investment of the Year for its investment and innovative approach to the retrofit of its sustainable data center at Fetsund. The speedy transformation from a single client facility to a multi-tenant co-location facility included investing in an upgrade of one data hall to double the power and cooling density and increase electrical resilience in order to meet the performance criteria and speed-to-market requirements of hyperscale clients.

Cathrine Telje, DigiPlex CFO, collecting the award said; "I could not be prouder of the work of the team at DigiPlex responsible for the Fetsund transformation and it is great to see this investment acknowledged with winning the Hyperscale Investment of the Year award. To win this award is a great recognition of our combined efforts."

Byrne Murphy, DigiPlex Chairman, was honored with the Global Financial Leader Award. He founded the company in 2000 and since then he has pioneered the growth of the Nordic data center market and led financing and investments that have propelled DigiPlex to its leadership position. He introduced Europe's first pre-construction data center bond, issued and publicly listed in Norway in 2014, and recently secured NOK 1.8 billion to finance DigiPlex facilities through one of Norway's largest-ever high yield bonds.

Chairman Byrne Murphy added; "I am honored to be recognised as a Global Financial Leader but in truth the recognition really should go to the entirety of Team DigiPlex. It takes dedicated experts to secure the innovative funding and financial support that we have at DigiPlex. In fact, all the awards are very much a recognition of the strength of Team DigiPlex and all of their work, over many years. Those celebrated here tonight represent what the rest of the company produces every day: sustainable, well designed, well-constructed, high-end data centers that are well run and make happy customers."

