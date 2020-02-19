Anzeige
Kemira Oyj: Kemira Annual Report 2019 published

Kemira Oyj
Annual Financial Report
February 19, 2020, at 12.00 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Annual Report 2019 published

Kemira's Annual Report 2019 has been published in PDF format in English at www.kemira.com > Investors > Reports and presentationson February 19, 2020, around 12.00 pm (CET+1). The Annual Report consists of four modules: Business Overview, Corporate Sustainability, Corporate Governance Statement and Financial Statements.

The Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement are available in both English and Finnish, other documents in English.

The published reports can also be found as attachments to this release.

Attachments:

Kemira Annual Report 2019

Individual sections separated out:

Kemira Business Overview 2019
Kemira Corporate Sustainability 2019
Kemira Corporate Governance Statement 2019
Kemira Financial Statements 2019
Kemira Financial Statements (full official) 2019

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj

Tero Huovinen, Communications
Tel. +358 10 86 1980
tero.huovinen[at]kemira.com

Rasmus Valanko, Sustainability
Tel. +358 40 658 1979
rasmus.valanko[at]kemira.com

Mikko Pohjala, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
mikko.pohjala[at]kemira.com

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com

Attachments

  • Kemira Report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/96e28847-7cb5-47f1-bda6-e3849d5b8809)
  • Kemira Business Overview 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7f41a2b0-e45b-4129-931d-86a04d47705a)
  • Kemira Corporate Sustainability 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6da73565-6e76-4209-941d-15345db57166)
  • Kemira Corporate Governance 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/49ae2e0c-16c6-40fc-911c-e1747cca6935)
  • Kemira Financial Statements 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/13de340f-a36e-4d32-8f7c-a1da709bb5de)
  • Kemira Financial Statements Full Official 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/153235d9-f808-4e63-a052-3e219e6d86db)
