As part of the Exchange's monitoring, the Exchange requires that information that must be disclosed in accordance with the Exchange's Rulebooks shall be submitted to the Exchange for surveillance purposes, simultaneously with the disclosure and in the manner prescribed by the Exchange. The Exchange has expressed, through a Q&A, that an issuer is considered to have submitted its regulatory disclosures, i.e. disclosures in accordance with the Exchange's Rulebooks or law, to the Exchange if the issuer uses a well-established news distributor for its disclosures. As of March 1, 2020, the following instructions apply to the provision of such disclosures that shall be submitted to the Exchange. An issuer shall ensure that disclosures done in accordance with the Exchange's Rulebooks and Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation simultaneously are submitted to the surveillance department of the Exchange. This is most easily handled through the issuers' news distributor and by including the email address provided below in the distribution list for such regulatory disclosures. Disclosures shall be sent to the Exchange at the following email address: PressReleaseSTO@nasdaq.com (Full instructions available in attached documents) Som ett led i Börsens övervakning ställer Börsen krav på att information som måste offentliggöras av en emittent senast samtidigt med offentliggörandet lämnas till Börsen på det sätt som Börsen anvisar. Börsen har genom en Q&A förklarat att om en emittent använder en väletablerad nyhetsdistributör för sina regulatoriska offentliggöranden, dvs. offentliggöranden i enlighet med Nasdaqs regelverk eller lag, anser Börsen att informationen har lämnats till Börsen när offentliggörandet görs. Från och med den 1 mars 2020 gäller följande anvisning för tillhandahållande av sådana offentliggöranden som ska tillhandahållas Börsen. En emittent ska genom den av emittenten anlitade nyhetsdistributören säkerställa att offentliggöranden i enlighet med Nasdaqs regelverk och artikel 17 i EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning samtidigt skickas till Börsens övervakningsavdelning. Detta hanteras enklast genom att inkludera nedan anvisad e-postadress i distributionslistan för angivna offentliggöranden. Offentliggöranden ska i enlighet med ovan skickas till Börsen på följande e-postadress: PressReleaseSTO@nasdaq.com (Full instructions available in attached documents) For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=757507