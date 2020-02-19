Riga, Latvia, 2020-02-19 11:18 CET -- ISIN code of the security LV0000570174 ------------------------------------------------------------ Date of non-competitive auction 19.02.2020 ------------------------------------------------------------ Settlement date 21.02.2020 ------------------------------------------------------------ Maturity date 31.01.2025 ------------------------------------------------------------ Supply value for non-competitive auction (EUR) Not set ------------------------------------------------------------ Fixed yield rate set by State Treasury (%) -0.050 ------------------------------------------------------------ Price of one security (% from nominal value) 100.247499 ------------------------------------------------------------ Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q4 of 2019 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.17 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.