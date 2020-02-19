

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in thirty-four months in December, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.3 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.8 percent rise in December. Economists had expected a 1.7 percent increase. A similar rate of inflation was seen in March 2017.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 1.4 percent in January, after a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month. This was the first decline in five months.



The CPI with fixed interest rate, or CPIF rose 1.2 percent annually in January, slower than 1.7 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF declined 1.5 percent in January, after a 0.4 percent increase in the prior month.



