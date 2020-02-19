Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DF66 ISIN: IT0005211237 Ticker-Symbol: I10 
Stuttgart
19.02.20
09:42 Uhr
6,202 Euro
+0,080
+1,31 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
ITALGAS SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITALGAS SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,230
6,268
12:32
6,252
6,274
12:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ITALGAS
ITALGAS SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ITALGAS SPA6,202+1,31 %