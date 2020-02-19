Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020
WKN: 2396 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
19.02.2020 | 12:10
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 18

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 18 February 2020 were:

407.82p  Capital only (undiluted)
419.20p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 100,000 ordinary shares on 18th February
2020, the Company has 174,227,197 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
18,784,645 which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
