NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 18 February 2020 were: 688.29p Capital only 697.78p Including current year income 688.29p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 697.78p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 17th February 2020, the Company has 79,781,708 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 748,618 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.