

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices fell for the eighth month in a row in January, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index decreased 1.9 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.3 percent decline in December.



Excluding the energy group, producer prices fell 2.2 percent in January, following a 2.1 percent decrease in the previous month.



Prices for intermediate goods and investment goods declined 5.1 percent annually in January and those of energy and investment goods fell by 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in January, after a 0.6 percent drop in the prior month.



