WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages grew at a faster-than-expected rate in January, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Average gross wages and salaries rose 7.1 percent year-on-year in January and amounted to 5282.80. Economists had expected a 6.7 percent increase.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages declined 5.7 percent in January.



Average paid employment grew 1.1 percent annually in January. Economists had expected a 2.0 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.7 percent in January.



