

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, integrated energy company Entergy Corp. (ETR) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2020, and affirmed its outlook for the full year 2021 and 2022.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.45 to $5.75 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.61 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also affirmed its fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings outlook in the range of $5.80 to $6.10 per share and fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings outlook in the range of $6.15 to $6.45 per share.



