

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output declined in December after rising in the previous month, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.



The construction output dropped 3.1 percent month-on-month in December, after a 0.7 percent rise in November. In October, output fell 0.7 percent.



The decline was driven by a 3.6 percent decrease in building construction and a 1.4 percent fall in civil engineering.



On a year-on-year basis, the construction output dropped 3.7 percent in December, after a 1.4 percent rise in the prior month.



In the EU27, construction output decreased 2.8 percent month-on-month, and declined 2.6 percent from the same month a year ago.



In 2019, production in construction in the euro area increased by 1.8 percent compared to the last year. In EU27, the construction output rose 2.4 percent.



