Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2019.
Highlights for fourth quarter 2019 include:
- Total revenue of $1.102 billion, an 18% increase, with fitness, aviation, marine and outdoor collectively increasing 24% over the prior year quarter
- Gross margin of 58.0% compared to 58.9% in the prior year quarter
- Operating margin improved to 25.1% compared to 23.9% in the prior year quarter
- Operating income of $277 million, increasing 24% over the prior year quarter
- GAAP EPS was $1.89 and pro forma EPS(1) was $1.29, representing 26% growth over the prior year quarter
- The Force trolling motor and GPSMAP 86i were awarded the highly competitive DAME design award at METSTRADE
- Selected by Ford to provide electric vehicle navigation software on the next-generation SYNC platform for the Mustang Mach-E
Highlights for fiscal year 2019 include:
- Record consolidated revenue of $3.758 billion, a 12% increase, with fitness, aviation, marine and outdoor collectively increasing 18% over the prior year
- Gross margin improved to 59.5% compared to 59.1% in the prior year
- Operating margin improved to 25.2% compared to 23.3% in the prior year
- Record operating income of $946 million, increasing 21% over the prior year
- GAAP EPS was $4.99 and pro forma EPS(1) was $4.45, representing 21% growth over the prior year
- Selected by BMW AG as their lead design and production partner of infotainment modules for the BMW Group, validating Garmin as a tier 1 supplier to the world's most respected brands
- Unveiled the Garmin Autoland system for general aviation, designed to safely land the aircraft in the event of a pilot incapacitation
- Completed several strategic acquisitions to strengthen our product portfolio, including Tacx, a leading provider of indoor bike trainers
- Launched the fenix 6X Pro Solar, our first wearable featuring solar harvesting technology
- Named one of America's Top 5 Best Employers by Forbes
(in thousands, except per share data)
13-Weeks Ended
52-Weeks Ended
December 28,
December 29,
Yr over Yr
December 28,
December 29,
Yr over Yr
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Net sales
1,102,233
932,108
18
3,757,505
3,347,444
12
Fitness
372,520
277,014
34
1,047,527
858,329
22
Aviation
193,143
158,314
22
735,458
603,459
22
Marine
115,779
94,652
22
508,850
441,560
15
Outdoor
294,819
254,568
16
917,567
809,883
13
Auto
125,972
147,560
-15
548,103
634,213
-14
Gross margin
58.0
58.9
59.5
59.1
Operating income
25.1
23.9
25.2
23.3
GAAP diluted EPS
1.89
1.00
89
4.99
3.66
36
Pro forma diluted EPS(1)
1.29
1.02
26
4.45
3.69
21
(1)
See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS
Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:
"2019 was another exciting year of growth thanks to our strong lineup of products and unique innovations," said Cliff Pemble, president and chief executive officer of Garmin Ltd. "We entered 2020 with a great lineup of recently introduced products with more on the way. We are excited about the future because each business segment offers unique growth opportunities for 2020 and beyond."
Fitness:
Revenue from the fitness segment grew 34% in the fourth quarter driven by strength in advanced wearables and contributions from Tacx. Gross margin and operating margin were 48% and 20%, respectively, resulting in 26% operating income growth. During the quarter, we announced our support of the Runner's Alliance, an initiative to fight harassment experienced by women while running.
Aviation:
Revenue from the aviation segment grew 22% in the fourth quarter with contributions from both the aftermarket and OEM categories. Growth was broad-based across multiple product categories, with ADS-B being a major contributor. Gross margin and operating margin were 71% and 33%, respectively, resulting in 18% operating income growth. We expanded the availability of the G1000 NXi upgrade adding both the King Air C90 and the Embraer Phenom 100 to our list of certified aircraft.
Marine:
Revenue from the marine segment grew 22% in the fourth quarter driven by our innovative product lineup of chartplotters, advanced sonars, and the revolutionary new Force trolling motor. Gross margin and operating margin improved to 60% and 19%, respectively, resulting in 154% operating income growth. During the quarter, we expanded our flagship chartplotter line-up with the new GPSMAP Plus series and the ECHOMAP UHD series.
Outdoor:
Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 16% in the fourth quarter with significant contributions from adventure watches. Gross margin and operating margin were 66% and 39%, respectively, resulting in 21% operating income growth. During the quarter, we announced a global collaboration with World Central Kitchen, providing inReach satellite communication devices to help support disaster relief with emergency response efforts around the globe.Since its launch in 2011, Garmin inReach has provided remote communication and rescue facilitation in over 4,000 SOS incidents, demonstrating the crucial importance of satellite based two-way messaging wherever our customers need assistance.
Auto:
The auto segment recorded a decline in revenue of 15% during the fourth quarter, primarily due to the ongoing PND market contraction and lower year-over-year OEM sales. Gross margin and operating margin were 47% and 2%, respectively. At the recent Consumer Electronics Show, we announced our new dual-lens Dash Cam Tandem that captures quality video both inside and outside of the vehicle.
Additional Financial Information:
Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $363 million, an 11% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased 12%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs and incremental costs associated with acquisitions. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 10%, driven primarily by personnel related expenses and incremental costs associated with acquisitions. Advertising increased 13%, driven by higher spending in the fitness and outdoor segments.
In the fourth quarter of 2019, we reported a $73 million income tax benefit. Excluding the $118 million income tax benefit due to the revaluation and step-up of certain Switzerland tax assets, our pro forma effective tax rate(1) in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 15.5% compared to 18.0% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in the current quarter pro forma effective tax rate is primarily due to income mix by jurisdiction.
In the fourth quarter of 2019, we generated approximately $208 million of free cash flow(1). We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.6 billion.
(1)
See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow.
2020 Guidance (2)
We expect 2020 revenue of approximately $4.0 billion as growth in fitness, outdoor and marine is partially offset by declines in the auto segment. We expect our full year pro forma EPS will be approximately $4.60 based upon gross margin of approximately 59.2%, operating margin of approximately 23.5% and a full year pro forma effective tax rate of approximately 10.0%. The expected year-over-year decrease in the pro forma tax rate is primarily due to the migration of intellectual property ownership from Switzerland to the United States.
2020 Guidance
Segment
Revenue Growth
Revenue
~$4.0B
Fitness
~10%
Gross Margin
~59.2%
Outdoor
~10%
Operating Margin
~23.5%
Marine
~10%
Tax Rate
~10.0%
Aviation
~0%
EPS
~$4.60
Auto
~(5%)
(2)
See attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures
Dividend Recommendation:
The board of directors intends to recommend to the shareholders for approval at the annual meeting to be held on June 5, 2020, a cash dividend in the amount of $2.44 per share (subject to possible adjustment based on the total amount of the dividend in Swiss Francs as approved at the annual meeting), payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the Board. The Board currently anticipates the scheduling of the dividend in four installments as follows:
Dividend Date
Record Date
$s per share
June 30, 2020
June 15, 2020
$0.61
September 30, 2020
September 15, 2020
$0.61
December 31, 2020
December 15, 2020
$0.61
March 31, 2021
March 15, 2021
$0.61
In addition, the board of directors has established March 31, 2020 as the payment date and March 16, 2020 as the record date for the final dividend installment of $0.57 per share, per the prior approval at the 2019 annual shareholders' meeting. The first, second and third payments of $0.57 per share were made on June 28, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:
The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:
When:
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern
Where:
http://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/events/
How:
Simply log on to the web at the address above or call to listen in at 855-757-3897
An archive of the live webcast will be available until February 18, 2021 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investor Relations link and click over to the Events Calendar page.
This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new products to be introduced in 2020, statements relating to possible future dividends and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin's 2019 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/sec/form-10-K/
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.
Garmin, the Garmin logo, the Garmin delta, fenix, GPSMAP, Tacx, G1000, ECHOMAP, Force and inReach, are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
52-Weeks Ended
December 28,
December 29,
December 28,
December 29,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales
1,102,233
932,108
3,757,505
3,347,444
Cost of goods sold
462,777
382,942
1,523,529
1,367,725
Gross profit
639,456
549,166
2,233,976
1,979,719
Advertising expense
62,648
55,394
164,456
155,394
Selling, general and administrative expense
138,280
125,942
518,568
478,177
Research and development expense
162,005
145,157
605,366
567,805
Total operating expense
362,933
326,493
1,288,390
1,201,376
Operating income
276,523
222,673
945,586
778,343
Other income (expense):
Interest income
13,069
14,837
52,817
47,147
Foreign currency losses
(4,230
(4,211
(16,799
(7,616
Other income (expense)
2,051
(1,426
5,618
5,373
Total other income (expense)
10,890
9,200
41,636
44,904
Income before income taxes
287,413
231,873
987,222
823,247
Income tax (benefit) provision
(73,379
41,723
34,736
129,167
Net income
360,792
190,150
952,486
694,080
Net income per share:
Basic
1.90
1.01
5.01
3.68
Diluted
1.89
1.00
4.99
3.66
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
190,165
188,878
189,931
188,635
Diluted
191,225
190,177
190,899
189,734
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share information)
December 28,
December 29,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,027,567
1,201,732
Marketable securities
376,463
182,989
Accounts receivable, net
706,763
569,833
Inventories
752,908
561,840
Deferred costs
25,105
28,462
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
169,044
120,512
Total current assets
3,057,850
2,665,368
Property and equipment, net
728,921
663,527
Operating lease right-of-use assets
63,589
Restricted cash
71
73
Marketable securities
1,205,475
1,330,123
Deferred income taxes
268,518
176,959
Noncurrent deferred costs
23,493
29,473
Intangible assets, net
659,629
417,080
Other assets
159,253
100,255
Total assets
6,166,799
5,382,858
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
240,831
204,985
Salaries and benefits payable
128,426
113,087
Accrued warranty costs
39,758
38,276
Accrued sales program costs
112,578
90,388
Deferred revenue
94,562
96,372
Accrued royalty costs
15,401
24,646
Accrued advertising expense
35,142
31,657
Other accrued expenses
95,060
69,777
Income taxes payable
56,913
51,642
Dividend payable
217,262
200,483
Total current liabilities
1,035,933
921,313
Deferred income taxes
114,754
92,944
Noncurrent income taxes
105,771
127,211
Noncurrent deferred revenue
67,329
76,566
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
49,238
Other liabilities
278
1,850
Stockholders' equity:
Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued, 190,686 shares outstanding at December 28, 2019; and 189,461 shares outstanding at December 29, 2018
17,979
17,979
Additional paid-in capital
1,835,622
1,823,638
Treasury stock
(345,040
(397,692
Retained earnings
3,229,061
2,710,619
Accumulated other comprehensive income
55,874
8,430
Total stockholders' equity
4,793,496
4,162,974
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
6,166,799
5,382,858
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
52-Weeks Ended
December 28,
December 29,
Operating Activities:
Net income
952,486
694,080
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
71,921
64,798
Amortization
34,254
31,396
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(233
(479
Unrealized foreign currency losses
18,663
13,790
Deferred income taxes
(88,358
38,978
Stock compensation expense
63,400
56,391
Realized (gains) losses on marketable securities
(799
827
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
(123,401
7,290
Inventories
(170,169
(57,737
Other current and non-current assets
(86,073
7,358
Accounts payable
26,192
40,628
Other current and non-current liabilities
36,660
(1,323
Deferred revenue
(11,032
(17,208
Deferred costs
9,335
5,611
Income taxes payable
(34,297
35,120
Net cash provided by operating activities
698,549
919,520
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(118,031
(155,755
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
529
1,600
Purchase of intangible assets
(2,377
(4,600
Purchase of marketable securities
(789,352
(403,181
Redemption of marketable securities
758,774
283,603
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(300,289
(29,170
Net cash used in investing activities
(450,746
(307,503
Financing activities:
Dividends
(417,264
(296,148
Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards
27,122
26,642
Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards
(25,886
(16,655
Net cash used in financing activities
(416,028
(286,161
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(5,942
(15,810
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(174,167
310,046
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
1,201,805
891,759
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year
1,027,638
1,201,805
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Reportable Segments
Fitness
Outdoor
Aviation
Auto
Marine
Total
13-Weeks Ended December 28, 2019
Net sales
372,520
294,819
193,143
125,972
115,779
1,102,233
Gross profit
179,799
194,601
137,537
58,584
68,935
639,456
Operating income
73,490
115,701
62,778
2,891
21,663
276,523
13-Weeks Ended December 29, 2018
Net sales
277,014
254,568
158,314
147,560
94,652
932,108
Gross profit
145,291
169,425
116,266
63,405
54,779
549,166
Operating income
58,446
95,798
53,005
6,888
8,536
222,673
52-Weeks Ended December 28, 2019
Net sales
1,047,527
917,567
735,458
548,103
508,850
3,757,505
Gross profit
532,604
598,443
543,385
256,595
302,949
2,233,976
Operating income
191,858
334,041
252,943
56,868
109,876
945,586
52 -Weeks Ended December 29, 2018
Net sales
858,329
809,883
603,459
634,213
441,560
3,347,444
Gross profit
471,764
528,254
450,152
270,793
258,756
1,979,719
Operating income
181,745
290,510
204,746
37,998
63,344
778,343
In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the methodology used to allocate certain selling, general, and administrative expenses to the segments was refined. The Company's composition of segments did not change. Prior year amounts are presented above as they were originally reported. For comparative purposes, we estimate segment operating income for the 13 weeks ended December 29, 2018 would have been approximately $5 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $1 million more for the marine segment, $4 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments. We estimate segment operating income for the 52 weeks ended December 29, 2018 would have been approximately $18 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $11 million more for the marine segment, approximately $7 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
52-Weeks Ended
December 28,
December 29,
Yr over Yr
December 28,
December 29,
Yr over Yr
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Net sales
1,102,233
932,108
18
3,757,505
3,347,444
12
Americas
528,362
443,386
19
1,817,770
1,596,716
14
EMEA
407,908
342,853
19
1,350,533
1,204,969
12
APAC
165,963
145,869
14
589,202
545,759
8
EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC Asia Pacific and Australian Continent
Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma net income (earnings) per share, pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.
The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.
Pro forma effective tax rate
The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In 2018, there were no such discrete tax items identified.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Pro Forma Effective Tax Rate
(In thousands, except effective tax rate (ETR) information)
13-Weeks Ended
52-Weeks Ended
December 28,
December 28,
2019
2019
ETR(1)
ETR(1)
U.S GAAP income tax (benefit) provision
(73,379
(25.5
34,736
3.5
Pro forma discrete tax item:
Switzerland deferred tax assets(2)
117,989
117,989
Pro forma income tax provision
44,610
15.5
152,725
15.5
(1)
Effective tax rate is calculated by taking the income tax provision divided by income before taxes, as presented on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2)
In fourth quarter 2019, a $118 million income tax benefit was recognized resulting from the revaluation and step-up of certain Switzerland tax assets as a result of the enactment of Switzerland Federal and Schaffhausen cantonal tax reform and related transitional measures. This impact is not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings and therefore affects period-to-period comparability.
The net release of uncertain tax position reserves, amounting to approximately $28.9 million and $31.0 million for the 52-weeks ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively, have not been included as pro forma adjustments in the above presentation of pro forma income tax provision as such items tend to be more recurring in nature.
Pro forma net income (earnings) per share
Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Pro Forma Net Income (Earnings) Per Share
(In thousands, except per share information)
13-Weeks Ended
52-Weeks Ended
December 28,
December 29,
December 28,
December 29,
2019
2018
2019
2018
GAAP net income
360,792
190,150
952,486
694,080
Foreign currency gains losses(1)
4,230
4,211
16,799
7,616
Tax effect of foreign currency gains losses(2)
(657
(758
(2,599
(1,195
Switzerland deferred tax assets(3)
(117,989
(117,989
Pro forma net income
246,376
193,603
848,697
700,501
GAAP net income per share:
Basic
1.90
1.01
5.01
3.68
Diluted
1.89
1.00
4.99
3.66
Pro forma net income per share:
Basic
1.30
1.03
4.47
3.71
Diluted
1.29
1.02
4.45
3.69
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
190,165
188,878
189,931
188,635
Diluted
191,225
190,177
190,899
189,734
(1)
The majority of the Company's consolidated foreign currency gains and losses are driven by movements in the Taiwan Dollar, Euro, and British Pound Sterling in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at one of the Company's subsidiaries. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.
(2)
The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the pro forma effective tax rate of 15.5% for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, respectively, and an effective tax rate of 18.0% and 15.7% for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 29, 2018, respectively.
(3)
The discrete tax item is discussed in the pro forma effective tax rate section above.
Free cash flow
Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operating performance and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's operating results to historical performance. This metric may also be useful to investors, but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.
Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries
Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
13-Weeks Ended
52-Weeks Ended
December 28,
December 29,
December 28,
December 29,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net cash provided by operating activities
234,379
217,737
698,549
919,520
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(26,562
(32,909
(118,031
(155,755
Free Cash Flow
207,817
184,828
580,518
763,765
Forward-looking Financial Measures
The forward-looking financial measures in our 2020 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of certain discrete tax items, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.
At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2020, reasonably estimate such foreign currency gains and losses, or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.
The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.07 per share for the 52-weeks ended December 28, 2019.
Category: Corporate
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005267/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact
Teri Seck
+1 913/397-8200
investor.relations@garmin.com
Media Relations Contact
Carly Hysell
+1 913/397-8200
media.relations@garmin.com