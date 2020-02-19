Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2019.

Highlights for fourth quarter 2019 include:

Total revenue of $1.102 billion, an 18% increase, with fitness, aviation, marine and outdoor collectively increasing 24% over the prior year quarter

Gross margin of 58.0% compared to 58.9% in the prior year quarter

Operating margin improved to 25.1% compared to 23.9% in the prior year quarter

Operating income of $277 million, increasing 24% over the prior year quarter

GAAP EPS was $1.89 and pro forma EPS (1) was $1.29, representing 26% growth over the prior year quarter

was $1.29, representing 26% growth over the prior year quarter The Force trolling motor and GPSMAP 86i were awarded the highly competitive DAME design award at METSTRADE

Selected by Ford to provide electric vehicle navigation software on the next-generation SYNC platform for the Mustang Mach-E

Highlights for fiscal year 2019 include:

Record consolidated revenue of $3.758 billion, a 12% increase, with fitness, aviation, marine and outdoor collectively increasing 18% over the prior year

Gross margin improved to 59.5% compared to 59.1% in the prior year

Operating margin improved to 25.2% compared to 23.3% in the prior year

Record operating income of $946 million, increasing 21% over the prior year

GAAP EPS was $4.99 and pro forma EPS (1) was $4.45, representing 21% growth over the prior year

was $4.45, representing 21% growth over the prior year Selected by BMW AG as their lead design and production partner of infotainment modules for the BMW Group, validating Garmin as a tier 1 supplier to the world's most respected brands

Unveiled the Garmin Autoland system for general aviation, designed to safely land the aircraft in the event of a pilot incapacitation

Completed several strategic acquisitions to strengthen our product portfolio, including Tacx, a leading provider of indoor bike trainers

Launched the fenix 6X Pro Solar, our first wearable featuring solar harvesting technology

Named one of America's Top 5 Best Employers by Forbes

(in thousands, except per share data) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended December 28, December 29, Yr over Yr December 28, December 29, Yr over Yr 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net sales 1,102,233 932,108 18 3,757,505 3,347,444 12 Fitness 372,520 277,014 34 1,047,527 858,329 22 Aviation 193,143 158,314 22 735,458 603,459 22 Marine 115,779 94,652 22 508,850 441,560 15 Outdoor 294,819 254,568 16 917,567 809,883 13 Auto 125,972 147,560 -15 548,103 634,213 -14 Gross margin 58.0 58.9 59.5 59.1 Operating income 25.1 23.9 25.2 23.3 GAAP diluted EPS 1.89 1.00 89 4.99 3.66 36 Pro forma diluted EPS(1) 1.29 1.02 26 4.45 3.69 21

(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS

Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"2019 was another exciting year of growth thanks to our strong lineup of products and unique innovations," said Cliff Pemble, president and chief executive officer of Garmin Ltd. "We entered 2020 with a great lineup of recently introduced products with more on the way. We are excited about the future because each business segment offers unique growth opportunities for 2020 and beyond."

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment grew 34% in the fourth quarter driven by strength in advanced wearables and contributions from Tacx. Gross margin and operating margin were 48% and 20%, respectively, resulting in 26% operating income growth. During the quarter, we announced our support of the Runner's Alliance, an initiative to fight harassment experienced by women while running.

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment grew 22% in the fourth quarter with contributions from both the aftermarket and OEM categories. Growth was broad-based across multiple product categories, with ADS-B being a major contributor. Gross margin and operating margin were 71% and 33%, respectively, resulting in 18% operating income growth. We expanded the availability of the G1000 NXi upgrade adding both the King Air C90 and the Embraer Phenom 100 to our list of certified aircraft.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment grew 22% in the fourth quarter driven by our innovative product lineup of chartplotters, advanced sonars, and the revolutionary new Force trolling motor. Gross margin and operating margin improved to 60% and 19%, respectively, resulting in 154% operating income growth. During the quarter, we expanded our flagship chartplotter line-up with the new GPSMAP Plus series and the ECHOMAP UHD series.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 16% in the fourth quarter with significant contributions from adventure watches. Gross margin and operating margin were 66% and 39%, respectively, resulting in 21% operating income growth. During the quarter, we announced a global collaboration with World Central Kitchen, providing inReach satellite communication devices to help support disaster relief with emergency response efforts around the globe.Since its launch in 2011, Garmin inReach has provided remote communication and rescue facilitation in over 4,000 SOS incidents, demonstrating the crucial importance of satellite based two-way messaging wherever our customers need assistance.

Auto:

The auto segment recorded a decline in revenue of 15% during the fourth quarter, primarily due to the ongoing PND market contraction and lower year-over-year OEM sales. Gross margin and operating margin were 47% and 2%, respectively. At the recent Consumer Electronics Show, we announced our new dual-lens Dash Cam Tandem that captures quality video both inside and outside of the vehicle.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $363 million, an 11% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased 12%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs and incremental costs associated with acquisitions. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 10%, driven primarily by personnel related expenses and incremental costs associated with acquisitions. Advertising increased 13%, driven by higher spending in the fitness and outdoor segments.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, we reported a $73 million income tax benefit. Excluding the $118 million income tax benefit due to the revaluation and step-up of certain Switzerland tax assets, our pro forma effective tax rate(1) in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 15.5% compared to 18.0% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in the current quarter pro forma effective tax rate is primarily due to income mix by jurisdiction.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, we generated approximately $208 million of free cash flow(1). We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.6 billion.

(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow.

2020 Guidance (2)

We expect 2020 revenue of approximately $4.0 billion as growth in fitness, outdoor and marine is partially offset by declines in the auto segment. We expect our full year pro forma EPS will be approximately $4.60 based upon gross margin of approximately 59.2%, operating margin of approximately 23.5% and a full year pro forma effective tax rate of approximately 10.0%. The expected year-over-year decrease in the pro forma tax rate is primarily due to the migration of intellectual property ownership from Switzerland to the United States.

2020 Guidance Segment Revenue Growth

Estimates Revenue ~$4.0B Fitness ~10% Gross Margin ~59.2% Outdoor ~10% Operating Margin ~23.5% Marine ~10% Tax Rate ~10.0% Aviation ~0% EPS ~$4.60 Auto ~(5%)

(2) See attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures

Dividend Recommendation:

The board of directors intends to recommend to the shareholders for approval at the annual meeting to be held on June 5, 2020, a cash dividend in the amount of $2.44 per share (subject to possible adjustment based on the total amount of the dividend in Swiss Francs as approved at the annual meeting), payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the Board. The Board currently anticipates the scheduling of the dividend in four installments as follows:

Dividend Date Record Date $s per share June 30, 2020 June 15, 2020 $0.61 September 30, 2020 September 15, 2020 $0.61 December 31, 2020 December 15, 2020 $0.61 March 31, 2021 March 15, 2021 $0.61

In addition, the board of directors has established March 31, 2020 as the payment date and March 16, 2020 as the record date for the final dividend installment of $0.57 per share, per the prior approval at the 2019 annual shareholders' meeting. The first, second and third payments of $0.57 per share were made on June 28, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:

The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:

When: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Where: http://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/events/ How: Simply log on to the web at the address above or call to listen in at 855-757-3897

An archive of the live webcast will be available until February 18, 2021 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investor Relations link and click over to the Events Calendar page.

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new products to be introduced in 2020, statements relating to possible future dividends and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin's 2019 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/sec/form-10-K/

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin, the Garmin logo, the Garmin delta, fenix, GPSMAP, Tacx, G1000, ECHOMAP, Force and inReach, are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended December 28, December 29, December 28, December 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales 1,102,233 932,108 3,757,505 3,347,444 Cost of goods sold 462,777 382,942 1,523,529 1,367,725 Gross profit 639,456 549,166 2,233,976 1,979,719 Advertising expense 62,648 55,394 164,456 155,394 Selling, general and administrative expense 138,280 125,942 518,568 478,177 Research and development expense 162,005 145,157 605,366 567,805 Total operating expense 362,933 326,493 1,288,390 1,201,376 Operating income 276,523 222,673 945,586 778,343 Other income (expense): Interest income 13,069 14,837 52,817 47,147 Foreign currency losses (4,230 (4,211 (16,799 (7,616 Other income (expense) 2,051 (1,426 5,618 5,373 Total other income (expense) 10,890 9,200 41,636 44,904 Income before income taxes 287,413 231,873 987,222 823,247 Income tax (benefit) provision (73,379 41,723 34,736 129,167 Net income 360,792 190,150 952,486 694,080 Net income per share: Basic 1.90 1.01 5.01 3.68 Diluted 1.89 1.00 4.99 3.66 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 190,165 188,878 189,931 188,635 Diluted 191,225 190,177 190,899 189,734

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,027,567 1,201,732 Marketable securities 376,463 182,989 Accounts receivable, net 706,763 569,833 Inventories 752,908 561,840 Deferred costs 25,105 28,462 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 169,044 120,512 Total current assets 3,057,850 2,665,368 Property and equipment, net 728,921 663,527 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,589 Restricted cash 71 73 Marketable securities 1,205,475 1,330,123 Deferred income taxes 268,518 176,959 Noncurrent deferred costs 23,493 29,473 Intangible assets, net 659,629 417,080 Other assets 159,253 100,255 Total assets 6,166,799 5,382,858 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 240,831 204,985 Salaries and benefits payable 128,426 113,087 Accrued warranty costs 39,758 38,276 Accrued sales program costs 112,578 90,388 Deferred revenue 94,562 96,372 Accrued royalty costs 15,401 24,646 Accrued advertising expense 35,142 31,657 Other accrued expenses 95,060 69,777 Income taxes payable 56,913 51,642 Dividend payable 217,262 200,483 Total current liabilities 1,035,933 921,313 Deferred income taxes 114,754 92,944 Noncurrent income taxes 105,771 127,211 Noncurrent deferred revenue 67,329 76,566 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 49,238 Other liabilities 278 1,850 Stockholders' equity: Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued, 190,686 shares outstanding at December 28, 2019; and 189,461 shares outstanding at December 29, 2018 17,979 17,979 Additional paid-in capital 1,835,622 1,823,638 Treasury stock (345,040 (397,692 Retained earnings 3,229,061 2,710,619 Accumulated other comprehensive income 55,874 8,430 Total stockholders' equity 4,793,496 4,162,974 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 6,166,799 5,382,858

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) 52-Weeks Ended December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Operating Activities: Net income 952,486 694,080 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 71,921 64,798 Amortization 34,254 31,396 Gain on sale of property and equipment (233 (479 Unrealized foreign currency losses 18,663 13,790 Deferred income taxes (88,358 38,978 Stock compensation expense 63,400 56,391 Realized (gains) losses on marketable securities (799 827 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts (123,401 7,290 Inventories (170,169 (57,737 Other current and non-current assets (86,073 7,358 Accounts payable 26,192 40,628 Other current and non-current liabilities 36,660 (1,323 Deferred revenue (11,032 (17,208 Deferred costs 9,335 5,611 Income taxes payable (34,297 35,120 Net cash provided by operating activities 698,549 919,520 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (118,031 (155,755 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 529 1,600 Purchase of intangible assets (2,377 (4,600 Purchase of marketable securities (789,352 (403,181 Redemption of marketable securities 758,774 283,603 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (300,289 (29,170 Net cash used in investing activities (450,746 (307,503 Financing activities: Dividends (417,264 (296,148 Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards 27,122 26,642 Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards (25,886 (16,655 Net cash used in financing activities (416,028 (286,161 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,942 (15,810 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (174,167 310,046 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 1,201,805 891,759 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year 1,027,638 1,201,805

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands) Reportable Segments Fitness Outdoor Aviation Auto Marine Total 13-Weeks Ended December 28, 2019 Net sales 372,520 294,819 193,143 125,972 115,779 1,102,233 Gross profit 179,799 194,601 137,537 58,584 68,935 639,456 Operating income 73,490 115,701 62,778 2,891 21,663 276,523 13-Weeks Ended December 29, 2018 Net sales 277,014 254,568 158,314 147,560 94,652 932,108 Gross profit 145,291 169,425 116,266 63,405 54,779 549,166 Operating income 58,446 95,798 53,005 6,888 8,536 222,673 52-Weeks Ended December 28, 2019 Net sales 1,047,527 917,567 735,458 548,103 508,850 3,757,505 Gross profit 532,604 598,443 543,385 256,595 302,949 2,233,976 Operating income 191,858 334,041 252,943 56,868 109,876 945,586 52 -Weeks Ended December 29, 2018 Net sales 858,329 809,883 603,459 634,213 441,560 3,347,444 Gross profit 471,764 528,254 450,152 270,793 258,756 1,979,719 Operating income 181,745 290,510 204,746 37,998 63,344 778,343

In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the methodology used to allocate certain selling, general, and administrative expenses to the segments was refined. The Company's composition of segments did not change. Prior year amounts are presented above as they were originally reported. For comparative purposes, we estimate segment operating income for the 13 weeks ended December 29, 2018 would have been approximately $5 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $1 million more for the marine segment, $4 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments. We estimate segment operating income for the 52 weeks ended December 29, 2018 would have been approximately $18 million less for the aviation segment, approximately $11 million more for the marine segment, approximately $7 million more for the outdoor segment, and not significantly different for the fitness and auto segments.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited) (In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended December 28, December 29, Yr over Yr December 28, December 29, Yr over Yr 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net sales 1,102,233 932,108 18 3,757,505 3,347,444 12 Americas 528,362 443,386 19 1,817,770 1,596,716 14 EMEA 407,908 342,853 19 1,350,533 1,204,969 12 APAC 165,963 145,869 14 589,202 545,759 8 EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC Asia Pacific and Australian Continent

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma net income (earnings) per share, pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In 2018, there were no such discrete tax items identified.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Pro Forma Effective Tax Rate (In thousands, except effective tax rate (ETR) information) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended December 28, December 28, 2019 2019 ETR(1) ETR(1) U.S GAAP income tax (benefit) provision (73,379 (25.5 34,736 3.5 Pro forma discrete tax item: Switzerland deferred tax assets(2) 117,989 117,989 Pro forma income tax provision 44,610 15.5 152,725 15.5

(1) Effective tax rate is calculated by taking the income tax provision divided by income before taxes, as presented on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) In fourth quarter 2019, a $118 million income tax benefit was recognized resulting from the revaluation and step-up of certain Switzerland tax assets as a result of the enactment of Switzerland Federal and Schaffhausen cantonal tax reform and related transitional measures. This impact is not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings and therefore affects period-to-period comparability.

The net release of uncertain tax position reserves, amounting to approximately $28.9 million and $31.0 million for the 52-weeks ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively, have not been included as pro forma adjustments in the above presentation of pro forma income tax provision as such items tend to be more recurring in nature.

Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Pro Forma Net Income (Earnings) Per Share (In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended December 28, December 29, December 28, December 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net income 360,792 190,150 952,486 694,080 Foreign currency gains losses(1) 4,230 4,211 16,799 7,616 Tax effect of foreign currency gains losses(2) (657 (758 (2,599 (1,195 Switzerland deferred tax assets(3) (117,989 (117,989 Pro forma net income 246,376 193,603 848,697 700,501 GAAP net income per share: Basic 1.90 1.01 5.01 3.68 Diluted 1.89 1.00 4.99 3.66 Pro forma net income per share: Basic 1.30 1.03 4.47 3.71 Diluted 1.29 1.02 4.45 3.69 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 190,165 188,878 189,931 188,635 Diluted 191,225 190,177 190,899 189,734

(1) The majority of the Company's consolidated foreign currency gains and losses are driven by movements in the Taiwan Dollar, Euro, and British Pound Sterling in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at one of the Company's subsidiaries. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses. (2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the pro forma effective tax rate of 15.5% for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, respectively, and an effective tax rate of 18.0% and 15.7% for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 29, 2018, respectively. (3) The discrete tax item is discussed in the pro forma effective tax rate section above.

Free cash flow

Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operating performance and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's operating results to historical performance. This metric may also be useful to investors, but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow (In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended December 28, December 29, December 28, December 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities 234,379 217,737 698,549 919,520 Less: purchases of property and equipment (26,562 (32,909 (118,031 (155,755 Free Cash Flow 207,817 184,828 580,518 763,765

Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2020 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of certain discrete tax items, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.

At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2020, reasonably estimate such foreign currency gains and losses, or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.

The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.07 per share for the 52-weeks ended December 28, 2019.

Category: Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005267/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Teri Seck

+1 913/397-8200

investor.relations@garmin.com



Media Relations Contact

Carly Hysell

+1 913/397-8200

media.relations@garmin.com