Heap Announces New EMEA Headquarters in London, Will Bring Advanced Product Analytics Worldwide

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heap, the pioneer in product analytics, today announced an expansion into the EMEA region, highlighted by the opening of an EMEA Headquarters in London and the appointment of Jeremy Bedford as General Manager, EMEA.

"Over 20% of Heap's global user community is in EMEA," said Bedford, who comes to Heap from Sailthru, where he was VP EMEA. "We're thrilled for the opportunity not only to better serve these users, but to help companies across the world become more data-driven and build better products."

Heap's expansion to EMEA comes on the heels of a number of other major developments for the company, including a fresh $55M Series C financing , the appointment of Ken Fine as COO and President , a major partnership with Product School , and the scaling of multiple functions, including engineering, sales, marketing, and customer success.

The company's EMEA practice is expected to grow rapidly, with Heap planning to grow sales, customer success, and support in EMEA to over 25 people in 2020.

"Jeremy brings both industry- and region-specific knowledge to this role," said Heap co-founder Matin Movassate. "He is the perfect person to lead our expansion, and to affirm our commitment to bringing advanced product analytics to companies across the globe."

