Scientists at Australia's University of Queensland have set a new world record for a quantum dot solar cell. The group fabricated a 0.1cm² device from perovskite and measured power conversion at 16.6%. The record has been verified by the United States National Renewable Energy Laboratory.Quantum dots - nanoparticles of semiconductor material able to carry a charge, have been investigated for their solar cell potential for at least a decade and have made impressive progress since the first reported cell efficiency for the technology - 2.7% in 2010. This week, scientists at the University of Queensland ...

