Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc: Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Three Abstracts for the 2020 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Conference

Highlighting Larazotide's Effect across the Gut-Vascular Barrier - a Fundamental Disease Mechanism in a Variety of Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, announced that three abstracts were accepted for poster presentations during the 2020 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) conference being held May 2-5, 2020, in Chicago, IL. These abstracts, separately authored with University of Maryland and North Carolina State University, continue to show larazotide's ability to reduce permeability in various in-vitro models and to develop further understanding of tight junction regulation. These data further add to the accumulating body of knowledge on the complexity, selectivity and dynamic character of the intestinal epithelial barrier. Combining this evidence with the totality of work to date with larazotide, a consistent picture of restoring epithelial integrity is emerging, which could be further explored in patients with a variety of diseases involving antigen and bacterial end product trafficking across the gut-vascular barrier.

Title: EXPLORING THE MECHANISMS OF LARAZOTIDE IN THE REGULATION OF THE TIGHT JUNCTION BARRIER (Abstract # 3348407)

Date/Time: Saturday, May 2, 2020, from 12:30pm - 1:30pm CT

Poster Session Title: Epithelial Junctions and Barrier Function

Title: CHIRALLY-MODIFIED LARAZOTIDE COMPOUND ANALOG #6 FACILITATES RECOVERY OF ISCHEMIC-INJURED PORCINE JEJUNUM VIA RE-ASSEMBLY OF INTRAEPITHELIAL TIGHT JUNCTIONS (Abstract # 3353776)

Date/Time: May 5, 2020, from 12:30pm - 1:30pm CT

Poster Session Title: Molecular Mechanisms of Disease: Genetics, Signaling

Title: IN-VIVO ASSESSMENT OF CELIAC CLINICAL FORMULATION OF LARAZOTIDE IN THE PORCINE GASTROINTESTINAL TRACT USING A NOVEL ULTRAFILTRATION MODEL (Abstract # 3348457)

Date/Time: May 5, 2020, from 12:30pm - 1:30pm CT

Poster Session Title: Celiac Disease and Gluten Related Disorders Pathogenesis

Executive Chairman of Innovate, Sandeep Laumas, M.D., stated, "Targeting the restoration of the gut-vascular barrier is an emerging field with exciting data from GI diseases, oncology and neurodegenerative diseases. Further data elucidating the mechanism of action and novel formulations of larazotide such as the development of chirally different larazotide molecules helps us address larazotide's pharmacology and bring the next generation of tight junction regulators for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases."

"This exciting new work from our collaboration with Innovate is revealing not only novel mechanisms by which larazotide repairs interepithelial tight junctions in injured, or leaky, intestines, but also how to pharmaceutically ensure optimal stability of the peptide therapeutic within the intestine," remarked Anthony Blikslager, DVM, PhD, DACVS, AGAF, Professor of Equine Surgery and Gastroenterology at NC State University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT):

Innovate is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Innovate's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate, has a mechanism of action that renormalizes the dysfunctional intestinal barrier by decreasing intestinal permeability and reducing antigen trafficking, such as gliadin fragments in celiac disease, and bacterial toxins and immunogenic antigens in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In several diseases, including celiac disease, NASH, ASH, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM), chronic kidney disease (CKD), the intestinal barrier is dysfunctional with increased permeability. On October 7, 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the Company agreed to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of privately held RDD in an all-stock transaction. This transaction includes a concurrent capital raise led by OrbiMed Advisors LLC. After closing the Company will change its name to 9 Meters Biopharma. The transaction is expected to close in the beginning of the second quarter of 2020, subject to the completion of the remaining closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approval in Israel.

