

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) has agreed to acquire Italy-based ASEM, a provider of digital automation technologies. The deal includes the acquisition of a minority interest in ASEM held by KEB Group, Germany, and is expected to close in the spring of 2020.



'ASEM's strength in the IPC market and expertise in HMI will further expand our Control & Visualization hardware and software portfolio and enhance our ability to deliver high-performance, integrated automation solutions,' said Fran Wlodarczyk, Senior Vice President, Architecture & Software at Rockwell Automation.



