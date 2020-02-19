KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced that it will present at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.kalvista.com. An audio archive will be available on the website for 30 days following the presentation.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. The initial focus is on inhibitors of plasma kallikrein, which is an important component of the body's inflammatory response and which, in excess, can lead to increased vascular permeability, edema and inflammation. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The Company has created a structurally diverse portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors and is advancing multiple drug candidates for HAE as well as DME. KalVista has selected KVD900 as its program to be advanced as an on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks and is conducting a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in HAE patients with data expected in the second quarter of 2020. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is anticipated to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial in the second half of 2020. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor known as KVD001, completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2019.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, available funding, our cash runway, potential future clinical trial timing and results. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in the annual report on Form 10-K filed on July 15, 2019 and other reports as filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005110/en/

Contacts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Leah Monteiro

Senior Director, Corporate Communications Investor Relations

857-999-0808

leah.monteiro@kalvista.com