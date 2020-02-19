

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.87 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $3.42 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.65 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $69.14 million from $76.98 million last year.



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.65 Mln. vs. $7.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q4): $69.14 Mln vs. $76.98 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

