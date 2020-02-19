Zürtech AG: Zürtech Led by Nick Perzichilli Disrupts HealthWidget Customer Acquisition

From zero to over three million paid customers in just 14 months

When it comes to innovating ways high-growth clients attract customers and build their brands, more and more organizations are turning to Zürtech. With a name not to be confused with the Swiss city of Zürich currently ranking number two on the world's highest quality of living list, Zürtech is a collective of technology experts, marketers, and finance experts that is making a big name for itself throughout Europe and North America.



"We help companies solve the three big challenges that limit their growth: speed to market, marketing expertise, and resources," said Nick Perzichilli, CEO, Zürtech. In just 14 months, Zürtech grew the customer base of client HealthWidget to three million paid customers using its innovative strategies.

Utilizing a combination of data-driven technology and best-in-class software, along with a team of experienced marketers and savvy investors, Zürtech develops multi-channel marketing programs driven by information science. Perzichilli explains, "Our clients are highly competitive and driven to dominate their market sector. We partner with them to make that happen through brand-centric, cutting-edge strategies."

Just look at the partnership between Zürtech and HealthWidget - the award-winning health, fitness and beauty company that offers online meal planning and tracking, workouts, nutritional supplement recommendations, skincare advice and more. Since the two forged a relationship, HealthWidget has grown its customer base from zero to over three million paid customers in just 14 months and, as a result, chose Zürtech as its advertising agency of record.

"Zürtech knows customer acquisition; far exceeding our growth expectations," said Peter Gallic, HealthWidget. "We are proud to have Zürtech as our agency of record and strategic partner as we continue to build on our unparalleled growth."

Zürtech's clients are primarily in the cryptocurrency, banking, healthcare, technology, and e-commerce sectors. Driving more than $500 million in revenue for partners, Zürtech has helped scale more than 100 companies, creating $3 billion in estimated market value. Perzichilli explains, "Zürtech energizes and scales growth for businesses who think big, move fast, and want to dominate their market."

For more information about Zürtech, go to Zurtech.ch or contact CEO@Zurtech.ch.

