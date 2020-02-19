BTU Metals Corp.: BTU Announces Flow Through Financing Over Subscribed

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2020 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU) announces it has received commitments in excess of the full amount of its previously announced flow through private placement (see PR dated February 18th, 2020) which is expected to close in short order.

Closing of the private placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

BTU Metals Corp. is a junior, mining exploration company focused on its Dixie Halo project located in Red Lake, Ontario.

