Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2020 / 13:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 180.9576 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31050 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 47633 EQS News ID: 978871 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2020 07:42 ET (12:42 GMT)