Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2020 / 13:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 206.9732 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9405967 CODE: SP5L LN ISIN: LU1135865084 ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LN Sequence No.: 47643 EQS News ID: 978891 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 19, 2020 07:42 ET (12:42 GMT)