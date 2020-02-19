Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2020 / 13:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.3112 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11356885 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 47680 EQS News ID: 978965 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2020 07:43 ET (12:43 GMT)