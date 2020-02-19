Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (LESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2020 / 13:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.9377 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1790419 CODE: LESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESG LN Sequence No.: 47704 EQS News ID: 979013 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 19, 2020 07:44 ET (12:44 GMT)