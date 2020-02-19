Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2020 / 13:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.8063 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1974403 CODE: LESU LN ISIN: LU1792117696 ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESU LN Sequence No.: 47717 EQS News ID: 979039 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2020 07:44 ET (12:44 GMT)