Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc (ROAI LN) Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2020 / 13:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.3186 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6997223 CODE: ROAI LN ISIN: LU1838002480 ISIN: LU1838002480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ROAI LN Sequence No.: 47733 EQS News ID: 979071 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2020 07:45 ET (12:45 GMT)