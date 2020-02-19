Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECD LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2020 / 13:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.5314 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5836330 CODE: CECD LN ISIN: LU1900066462 ISIN: LU1900066462 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CECD LN Sequence No.: 47740 EQS News ID: 979085 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2020 07:45 ET (12:45 GMT)