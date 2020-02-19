Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2020 / 13:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.1341 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3097358 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 47734 EQS News ID: 979073 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2020 07:47 ET (12:47 GMT)