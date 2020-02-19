Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2020 / 13:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 129.0958 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6255611 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 47614 EQS News ID: 978833 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2020 07:53 ET (12:53 GMT)