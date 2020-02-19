Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSG LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2020 / 13:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 232.568 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 631980 CODE: RUSG LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSG LN Sequence No.: 47603 EQS News ID: 978811 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2020 07:54 ET (12:54 GMT)