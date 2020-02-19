Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Nach 240 % Plus- Neue Empfehlung! Die Revolution der Gold und Cannabisbranche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862485 ISIN: US0326541051 Ticker-Symbol: ANL 
Tradegate
19.02.20
14:13 Uhr
115,00 Euro
+5,16
+4,70 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,30
114,70
15:34
114,28
114,72
15:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES
ANALOG DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANALOG DEVICES INC115,00+4,70 %