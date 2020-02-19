Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2020 / 13:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 300.4499 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3177970 CODE: USAU LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAU LN Sequence No.: 47593 EQS News ID: 978791 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2020 07:55 ET (12:55 GMT)